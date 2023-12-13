Local Museums Offer Festive & Fun Activations to Celebrate the Season

In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science, and treasured experiences all year long. In December, many Sacramento Area Museums are offering special, holiday-related activations, a sampling of which includes the following:

Aerospace Museum of California is presenting a variety of family friendly holiday-related activations for families, including Gingerbread Rovers on December 16, Galaxy Ornaments on December 23, Reindeer Rocket on December 27, Code a Candy Cane on December 29, Snowball Launcher on December 30 then a Super New Year’s Eve at Noon celebration on December 31. For more, please visit www.aerospaceca.org.

is presenting a variety of family friendly holiday-related activations for families, including Gingerbread Rovers on December 16, Galaxy Ornaments on December 23, Reindeer Rocket on December 27, Code a Candy Cane on December 29, Snowball Launcher on December 30 then a Super New Year’s Eve at Noon celebration on December 31. For more, please visit www.aerospaceca.org. California Automobile Museum welcomes Santa at the Museum on December 16,17 and 23 from noon to 4 p.m., a perfect opportunity to rev up the holiday with festive photos. The jolly old elf wants to hear what little ones want for Christmas and talk about his favorite cars. The festive activation is free with museum admission and more details are available at www.calautomuseum.org.

welcomes Santa at the Museum on December 16,17 and 23 from noon to 4 p.m., a perfect opportunity to rev up the holiday with festive photos. The jolly old elf wants to hear what little ones want for Christmas and talk about his favorite cars. The festive activation is free with museum admission and more details are available at www.calautomuseum.org. California State Capitol Museum is excited about the return of its fun, free and festive Capitol Holiday Music Program on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through December 22 in the State Capitol Rotunda. For a complete schedule of entertaining live musical performances, please visit www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov.

is excited about the return of its fun, free and festive Capitol Holiday Music Program on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through December 22 in the State Capitol Rotunda. For a complete schedule of entertaining live musical performances, please visit www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov. Crocker Art Museum is in full festive mode with a variety of holiday-related activations, including an evening ArtMix: Sweater Weather event on December 14, a Crocker Store Holiday Sale December 17-23 offering 10 percent off, a Happy Humbugs evening comedy event on December 28, and an Artful Winter Break morning creative art program for kids December 27, 28 & 29. For more, visit www.crockerartmuseum.org.

is in full festive mode with a variety of holiday-related activations, including an evening ArtMix: Sweater Weather event on December 14, a Crocker Store Holiday Sale December 17-23 offering 10 percent off, a Happy Humbugs evening comedy event on December 28, and an Artful Winter Break morning creative art program for kids December 27, 28 & 29. For more, visit www.crockerartmuseum.org. Fairytale Town is excited to present a Winter Wonderland on December 16-17 from 1 to 7 p.m. highlighted by a visit with Santa Claus and the Grinch! The storybook park will be trimmed with festive décor and lit up with dazzling holiday lights. There will be a Winter Fairy Experience, Kid Performers, Santa’s Workshop, Santa Letter Writing, Ornament Making, Castle Lawn Golfing, photo opps on Santa’s Sleigh, and even a magical snow fall at the end of the evening. For more about this ticketed event, visit www.fairytaletown.org.

is excited to present a Winter Wonderland on December 16-17 from 1 to 7 p.m. highlighted by a visit with Santa Claus and the Grinch! The storybook park will be trimmed with festive décor and lit up with dazzling holiday lights. There will be a Winter Fairy Experience, Kid Performers, Santa’s Workshop, Santa Letter Writing, Ornament Making, Castle Lawn Golfing, photo opps on Santa’s Sleigh, and even a magical snow fall at the end of the evening. For more about this ticketed event, visit www.fairytaletown.org. Sacramento Children’s Museum is presenting warm and wonderful Ugly Sweater Days from December 19-23. Children and the young-at-heart are encouraged to wear favorite ugly holiday sweaters to the museum and receive a reduced $5 admission for festive play, pop up activities, and more. For details, visit www.sackids.org.

is presenting warm and wonderful Ugly Sweater Days from December 19-23. Children and the young-at-heart are encouraged to wear favorite ugly holiday sweaters to the museum and receive a reduced $5 admission for festive play, pop up activities, and more. For details, visit www.sackids.org. Sacramento History Museum welcomes the community to their spirited Living History Holiday Cheer festivities in the historic BF Hastings Building (1002 Second Street) on December 16 & 23 from 3-6 p.m. The community is invited to drop in to experience holidays mid-1800’s style with era crafts and games, complimentary hot cocoa and mulled cider, a venue to take family photos, and caroling. For more details, visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

For more information about Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org.