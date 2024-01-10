Sacramento’s Dine Downtown Culinary Celebration Runs January 12-21

Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s highly anticipated annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, will return this Friday and run for 10 days, January 12 through January 21, 2024. More than 30 central city restaurants will offer curated three-course dinners for $45. Plus, several menus will be exclusive to Dine Downtown and will highlight the culinary expertise of the best chefs across the city.
In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.
Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant salesfor central city restaurants.
2024 participating restaurants include:
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- Rio City Café
- Grange Restaurant & Bar
- Butcher and Barrel
- Frank Fat’s
- Foundation Restaurant and Bar
- Kodaiko Ramen and Bar
- Capitol Garage
- 7th Street Standard
- The Firehouse Restaurant
- Willow
- The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
- Brasserie du Monde
- Tequila Museo Mayahuel
- Bear & Crown British Pub
- The Melting Pot
- Frog & Slim
- La Cosecha
- Tiger Restaurant & Lounge
- Nash & Proper
- Magpie Cafe
- Revolution Winery & Kitchen
- Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
- Maydoon
- The Porch Restaurant and Bar
- Tapa the World
- Aioli Bodega Espanola
- Star Lounge
- Hawks Provisions and Public House
- The Lock & Key Tapas + Bar
- Kasbah
- Beast + Bounty
Dine Downtown menus will be available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. Reservations can be made with the restaurants directly. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from Kaiser Permanente, LAMAR, FOX40, Sacramento365, Yelp Sacramento, and others.
To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.