Sacramento’s Dine Downtown Culinary Celebration Runs January 12-21

Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s highly anticipated annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, will return this Friday and run for 10 days, January 12 through January 21, 2024. More than 30 central city restaurants will offer curated three-course dinners for $45. Plus, several menus will be exclusive to Dine Downtown and will highlight the culinary expertise of the best chefs across the city.

In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant salesfor central city restaurants.

2024 participating restaurants include:

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Rio City Café

Grange Restaurant & Bar

Butcher and Barrel

Frank Fat’s

Foundation Restaurant and Bar

Kodaiko Ramen and Bar

Capitol Garage

7 th Street Standard

Street Standard The Firehouse Restaurant

Willow

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

Brasserie du Monde

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

Bear & Crown British Pub

The Melting Pot

Frog & Slim

La Cosecha

Tiger Restaurant & Lounge

Nash & Proper

Magpie Cafe

Revolution Winery & Kitchen

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

Maydoon

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

Tapa the World

Aioli Bodega Espanola

Star Lounge

Hawks Provisions and Public House

The Lock & Key Tapas + Bar

Kasbah

Beast + Bounty

Dine Downtown menus will be available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. Reservations can be made with the restaurants directly. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from Kaiser Permanente, LAMAR, FOX40, Sacramento365, Yelp Sacramento, and others.

To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com.