ABC10 Honored with Three 2023 Excellence in Journalism Awards

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, has been recognized with three prestigious awards from the Society of Professional Journalists as part of the 38th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards.

ABC10 was honored in the following categories:

“At ABC10, long-form storytelling and impactful investigative reporting is where our talented news team really stands out and raises the bar in the Northern California region,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “I continue to be incredibly impressed and immensely proud of our dedicated staff who find thoughtful and creative ways to share news and information that effectively tells a story that matters to our viewing audience.”

ABC10’s award-winning news coverage is led by Director of Content Monika Diaz, with outstanding efforts by a diligent, diverse, and talented newsroom staff filled with investigative reporters, multi-skilled storytellers, photojournalists, editors, writers, creatives, and many others who work diligently to serve the greater Sacramento region.

The awards was officially presented during a SPJ NorCal’s 38th Excellence in Journalism Awards ceremony on December 7, 2023. A full list of 2023 Excellence in Journalism honorees is available here.

To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch other award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.