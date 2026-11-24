Holiday Shopping, Seasonal Dining, Live Entertainment and Family-Friendly Activities Bring Festive Cheer to Downtown Sacramento

Decked out in festive décor and filled with holiday cheer, DOCO (Downtown Commons) presented by Sutter Health, invites shoppers, diners, and visitors of all ages to celebrate the season. From holiday shopping and seasonal dining to live music, festive activities and photo-worthy moments, DOCO offers something for everyone throughout the holidays.

DOCO Day on Ice – December 3

Celebrate the 34th season of the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink with a special DOCO Day on Ice event on Thursday, December 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. Located just steps from DOCO at 7th and K Streets, the ice rink will host a free, hands-on holiday art activity for all ages in partnership with Verge Center for the Arts. Visitors are encouraged to extend their outing with dining, shopping, festive photo opportunities and more at DOCO before or after skating.

DOCO Holiday Makers Market – December 5

Shop local this holiday season at the DOCO Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, December 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented in partnership with River City Marketplace, the market will feature local artisans and makers offering handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath and body products, fresh flowers, plants, and other unique gifts. A live DJ will bring festive energy to the plaza as guests shop and explore.

DOCO Merchant Activations & Holiday Offers

DOCO retailers, restaurants and entertainment destinations are celebrating the season with special promotions, festive menus and unique experiences, including:

The 7 th Day Standard*: Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at the farm-to-fork restaurant inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento. The holiday menu features slow-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie with vanilla gelato. Open Thanksgiving Day from 2 to 8 p.m. Reservations available here.

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at the farm-to-fork restaurant inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento. The holiday menu features slow-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie with vanilla gelato. Open Thanksgiving Day from 2 to 8 p.m. Reservations available here. Cabana Club: Toast to the holiday season with new cocktails and small bites highlighted by a Sugar Cookie Martini with a frosting and sprinkle rim, Rum Rum Rudolph featuring a tart cherry juice, and a peppermint-rimmed Bailey’s Espresso Martini.

Toast to the holiday season with new cocktails and small bites highlighted by a Sugar Cookie Martini with a frosting and sprinkle rim, Rum Rum Rudolph featuring a tart cherry juice, and a peppermint-rimmed Bailey’s Espresso Martini. CAFÉX: Coffee & Juice Bar*: Enjoy a holiday favorite with authentic Mexican tamales, available in pork, chicken or cheese, alongside a special seasonal menu.

Enjoy a holiday favorite with authentic Mexican tamales, available in pork, chicken or cheese, alongside a special seasonal menu. Kimpton Sawyer & Revival: Plan a festive downtown getaway with Kimpton Sawyer’s Winter Wonderland Package. At Revival, enjoy seasonal cocktails, including the Beam Team, a Sacramento Kings-inspired drink celebrating the home team.

Plan a festive downtown getaway with Kimpton Sawyer’s Winter Wonderland Package. At Revival, enjoy seasonal cocktails, including the Beam Team, a Sacramento Kings-inspired drink celebrating the home team. The Lash Lounge : Get holiday-ready with the exclusive Purple Light Experience (PLE) and receive a complimentary holiday gift with any PLE full set.

: Get holiday-ready with the exclusive Purple Light Experience (PLE) and receive a complimentary holiday gift with any PLE full set. Lucky Gold : Find a personalized gift with permanent jewelry and enjoy 20% off all styles on Black Friday, while supplies last.

: Find a personalized gift with permanent jewelry and enjoy 20% off all styles on Black Friday, while supplies last. Museum of Illusions : Give the gift of an immersive experience with 25% off e-gift cards through December 1. From December 2–24, receive an additional $10 with the purchase of a $50 e-gift card.

: Give the gift of an immersive experience with 25% off e-gift cards through December 1. From December 2–24, receive an additional $10 with the purchase of a $50 e-gift card. Sacramento Kings Team Store: Score holiday savings on Kings merchandise, including Buy One, Get One 50% Off Headwear (through November 24), select Kings jerseys for $99 (November 25–29) and Black Friday Weekend Doorbusters (November 27–29). Additional offers include 30% off select Nike City Edition merchandise, special deals on lululemon apparel, complimentary jersey customization, gifts with purchase, holiday-themed apparel and more.

Score holiday savings on Kings merchandise, including Buy One, Get One 50% Off Headwear (through November 24), select Kings jerseys for $99 (November 25–29) and Black Friday Weekend Doorbusters (November 27–29). Additional offers include 30% off select Nike City Edition merchandise, special deals on lululemon apparel, complimentary jersey customization, gifts with purchase, holiday-themed apparel and more. Sandbox VR : Give the gift of an immersive virtual reality experience. For every $100 spent on gift cards, receive a $30 bonus code valid for bookings from January 1 through March 31, 2027.

: Give the gift of an immersive virtual reality experience. For every $100 spent on gift cards, receive a $30 bonus code valid for bookings from January 1 through March 31, 2027. Tipsy Putt*: Celebrate the holiday shopping weekend with two special offers: Buy One, Get One Free Memberships and $75 in gift cards for $49.99. Both offers are available November 27–30.

Celebrate the holiday shopping weekend with two special offers: Buy One, Get One Free Memberships and $75 in gift cards for $49.99. Both offers are available November 27–30. Trophy Club at Tipsy Putt*: Experience Chalet Blitzen, an immersive holiday cocktail pop-up featuring après-ski-inspired décor, seasonal cocktails and mocktails in a cozy alpine setting.

Experience Chalet Blitzen, an immersive holiday cocktail pop-up featuring après-ski-inspired décor, seasonal cocktails and mocktails in a cozy alpine setting. Willow Restaurant*: Celebrate Thanksgiving with a special holiday menu at the Italian restaurant inside The Exchange Sacramento, Curio Collection by Hilton. The meal features a choice of antipasti, minestrone soup or winter salad, followed by roasted turkey breast, slow-roasted prime rib or Branzino all’Acqua Pazza, and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. Reservations are available here.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a special holiday menu at the Italian restaurant inside The Exchange Sacramento, Curio Collection by Hilton. The meal features a choice of antipasti, minestrone soup or winter salad, followed by roasted turkey breast, slow-roasted prime rib or Branzino all’Acqua Pazza, and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. Reservations are available here. World Traveler Coffee Roasters: Fuel up for holiday shopping and festive fun with seasonal favorites, including Apple Pie Matcha, Browned Butter Latte, Midnight Fog Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf. Fans can also enjoy the Royal Brew, a cold brew topped with ube-infused cold foam, or the Kings Mocha, an iced milk chocolate mocha topped with ube-infused cold foam.

Live Holiday Music

Enjoy the sounds of the season with live holiday performances on the festively decorated DOCO stage during Black Friday Weekend (November 27–29) and select weekends December 6–20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Fare-Free Rides on SacRT

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) will offer free rides on fixed-route buses and light rail on Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Riders must present a printed or digital copy of the free-ride flyer, available here.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th and 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information on holiday events, shopping, dining and entertainment at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Instagram and X. Social Media Tags: #DOCOSacramento, #HelloDOCO, #ShopSmall

*Members of the DOCO Merchants’ Association