With the magic of the holiday season on full display throughout the dynamic district, the Midtown Association is celebrating the season with fun and festive campaigns that shine a light on local businesses such as the Made in Midtown Shopping Trail and 12 Days of Midtown. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, the returning Made in Midtown Shopping Trail kicks off on November 28 which encourages shoppers to explore the district’s unique stores while supporting local boutiques, retailers, and businesses along the way. Then, the festivities continue with the highly anticipated 12 Days of Midtown promotion that runs December 1-12, featuring dazzling holiday events that celebrate the creativity and spirit of the season.

Made in Midtown Shopping Trail & Digital Passport

Presented by the Midtown Association and kicking off on Small Business Saturday (November 28), the popular Made in Midtown Shopping Trail is a digital holiday passport encouraging visitors to explore approximately 30 of Midtown’s small businesses, restaurants, and local makers including Featured Business Sponsors Midtown Bliss Home & Gifts, Fleet Feet Sacramento, Sacramento Massage Studio, and Meza California.

Participating in the Midtown Shopping Trail and using the digital passport is easy and fun. Visitors simply download the Made in Midtown Trail digital passport and earn a digital “stamp” every time they spend $10 or more at participating businesses. For every six “stamps,” users receive a raffle entry for a chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of Midtown gift cards. Built on Bandwango, so the entire experience is digital, trackable, and user-friendly.

The Made in Midtown Shopping Trail and digital passport encourages visitors to #shopsmall, dine local, and discover new favorites. The program helps to drive foot traffic and spur spending throughout the district during the holiday season. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 8 in 10 small businesses say the holiday season is important for their overall profit. The shopping incentive program also supports Midtown’s economic performance and visibility. One study from the American Independent Business Alliance found that for every$100 spent at a local business, about $57 stays in the community, compared to only about $13 when spent at a chain restaurant or retailer.

For more details about the Made in Midtown Shopping Trail and/or to download the digital passport, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/madeinmidtown.

12 Days of Midtown

Then, the 12 Days of Midtown promotion will bring festive cheer to Midtown for 12 festive and fun-filled days, each featuring a unique holiday event ranging from holiday pop-ups and festive cocktails to live theatre and community fundraisers.

December 1: Holiday revelers will not want to missopening night ofJungle Bird’s annual favorite — Sippin’ Santa, a festive pop-up with holiday-themed cocktails to get shoppers into the spirit of the season.

Holiday revelers will not want to missopening night ofJungle Bird’s annual favorite — Sippin’ Santa, a festive pop-up with holiday-themed cocktails to get shoppers into the spirit of the season. December 2: The community is invited to a celebratory “Paragary Pathway: Merry & Bright” fundraising event at Café Bernardo from 5 to 7 p.m. The spirited evening will highlight the sense of community Randy Paragary helped cultivate throughout Midtown. Ticketed guests will receive a festive Lightbulb Sipper takeaway featuring a signature cocktail, a playful connection to the lighting project taking shape in the Midtown Sutter District. Proceeds from the event will support Paragary Pathway and help bring the illuminating project to life.

The community is invited to a celebratory “Paragary Pathway: Merry & Bright” fundraising event at Café Bernardo from 5 to 7 p.m. The spirited evening will highlight the sense of community Randy Paragary helped cultivate throughout Midtown. Ticketed guests will receive a festive Lightbulb Sipper takeaway featuring a signature cocktail, a playful connection to the lighting project taking shape in the Midtown Sutter District. Proceeds from the event will support Paragary Pathway and help bring the illuminating project to life. December 3 : Golden Bear heats up the holidays with a fierce yet friendly Hot Toddy Competition complete with a hot toddy showdown, live music, and seasonal cocktails.

: Golden Bear heats up the holidays with a fierce yet friendly Hot Toddy Competition complete with a hot toddy showdown, live music, and seasonal cocktails. December 4 : Make plans to enjoy a fully decked out display of holiday decor and drink in specialty holiday cocktails at LowBrau.

: Make plans to enjoy a fully decked out display of holiday decor and drink in specialty holiday cocktails at LowBrau. December 5: Shop for handcrafted and artisan gifts at the Midtown Farmers Market, a favorite destination for unique and locally made holiday gift items.

Shop for handcrafted and artisan gifts at the Midtown Farmers Market, a favorite destination for unique and locally made holiday gift items. December 6 : Get festive with some hands-on fun during a Holiday Pottery Paint and Sip activation at the award-winning Teneral Cellars wine lounge from 2 to 4 p.m.

: Get festive with some hands-on fun during a Holiday Pottery Paint and Sip activation at the award-winning Teneral Cellars wine lounge from 2 to 4 p.m. December 7 : Make plans to indulge in a Holiday Flamenco Show Dinner with delicious food and passionate flamenco dancing at Tapa the World from 6 to 9 p.m.

: Make plans to indulge in a Holiday Flamenco Show Dinner with delicious food and passionate flamenco dancing at Tapa the World from 6 to 9 p.m. December 8 : Make plans to see a magical and comedic performance of WHEN MARTHA MET KRIS: THE SANTA CLAUS LOVE STORY” by B Street Theatre at The Sofia starting at 6:30 p.m.

: Make plans to see a magical and comedic performance of WHEN MARTHA MET KRIS: THE SANTA CLAUS LOVE STORY” by B Street Theatre at The Sofia starting at 6:30 p.m. December 9 : Another Planet Entertainment & Murray & Peter are proud to present “A Drag Queen Christmas“ hosted by Nina West and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Crystal Methyd and more at Channel 24.

: Another Planet Entertainment & Murray & Peter are proud to present “A Drag Queen Christmas“ hosted by Nina West and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Crystal Methyd and more at Channel 24. December 10 : An always-spirited destination, Jet’s Midtown is offering a World-Famous Christmas Bar with incredible décor, festive cocktails, and holiday vibes.

: An always-spirited destination, Jet’s Midtown is offering a World-Famous Christmas Bar with incredible décor, festive cocktails, and holiday vibes. December 11: Experience and enjoy the opening night of A Christmas Carol by Broadway Sacramento at UC Davis Health Pavilion, an uplifting holiday musical for the entire family.

Experience and enjoy the opening night of A Christmas Carol by Broadway Sacramento at UC Davis Health Pavilion, an uplifting holiday musical for the entire family. December 12: Close out the 12 Days of Midtown by visiting a Blissful Holiday Fair at Midtown Bliss Home & Gifts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring complimentary gourmet hot cocoa bar, pictures with Santa’s elves, festive shopping and more.

A complete list of 12 Days of Midtown activations, plus additional holiday activities, is available at exploremidtown.org/12-days-of-midtown/.

Extend Purchasing Power with Shop 916 eGift Cards

Plus, dozens of Midtown merchants are participating in the City of Sacramento’s popular Shop 916 eGift Card program, including Acheson Wines Company, Nudge Eco Store, and Sugar Shack Boutique, just to name a few. Designed to extend purchasing power during the holiday season, the promotion is now underway and runs through January 15, 2027. However, the Shop 916 eGift Card can be redeemed through February 28, 2027, and the eGift Cards can be used in perpetuity if there is a balance on the card. Shoppers can enjoy bonus spending when purchasing Shop 916 eGift Cards — ideal for holiday gifting or treating oneself.

Since the program’s inception in December 2021 there have been over 1.4 million in gift cards sold and a redemption rate of 92%. A complete listing and more information about the Shop 916 eGift Card program is available here.

Fare-Free Rides on SacRT

To support Small Business Saturday, SacRT is offering complimentary rides on SacRT fixed-route bus and light rail on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. only. Shoppers can print or screenshot the flyer to show as proof of fare to ride fare-free; get the flyer here.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram.