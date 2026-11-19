A retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and pop culture, Stage Nine Entertainment is excited to debut a limited-time Holiday Wish Catalog Tribute Room plus announce its much-anticipated Top 12 lists of holiday gift trends and hot toys for 2026. The locally owned retail shops are fully stocked and prepared for the holiday shopping season with plenty of popular games, toys, pop culture items, and collectibles.

Holiday Wish Catalog Tribute Room – New This Year!

This holiday season, Stage Nine Entertainment Store invites guests to step straight into the pages of childhood memories with its all-new Holiday Wish Catalog Tribute Room. Inspired by the iconic Sears, Montgomery Ward, and holiday wish books that generations of children eagerly pored over – circling their dreams in crayon for parents and grandparents – this immersive space brings the magic of decades past to life. Anchored by a glowing vintage television and a classic shimmering aluminum Christmas tree, the room showcases a curated museum-style collection of the most sought-after toys from landmark holiday seasons, including the very first Barbie, original Hot Wheels, classic Fisher-Price playsets, original Star Wars action figures, Cabbage Patch Kids, and dozens of other unforgettable favorites.

Unlike any other holiday destination in the region, this one-of-a-kind experience does more than just let visitors look back – it allows them an opportunity to bring the nostalgia home. Alongside the rare vintage displays, Stage Nine has stocked the room with authentic replicas and retro re-releases of the exact toys that shaped so many childhoods, making it effortless for shoppers to share their favorite memories with a new generation. Whether reliving the thrill of flipping through a dog-eared wish book or hunting for a truly meaningful gift, guests of all ages will find an unmatched dose of holiday warmth, wonder, and retro charm.

Top 12 Pop Culture Trends – Stage Nine

Domo – brown, furry mascot for the Japanese public broadcaster NHK BaubleBar – kids’ craft kits, bead sets, and novelty charm collectibles RSVLTS – licensed shirts, backpacks, and accessories Hacky Sacks – footbag fun for all ages Betty Boop – timeless toys and accessories Hello Kitty – popular toys and accessories Blind Boxes – mystery gift boxes Monchhichi – Japanese plush monkey dolls Pokémon – plush, figures and more Character Banks – kids piggy banks in fun designs Coraline – plush and dolls Miffy – plush and squishies

Top 12 Toys – G! Willikers Toy Emporium

Rail Cube Monorail – magnetic STEAM toy Fugglers – monster plush toys and collectibles Rubber Ducks – classic toys Rokimoto Ramen Figure – collectibles packaged in mini ramen noodle cups Blind Boxes – mystery gift boxes NeeDohs – squishy, dough- and gel-filled fidget toys Grinch Board Games – fun for all ages Blockees – model kits and poseable figures Monster Trucks – classic toys Silent Ninja Basketball – soft foam indoor game Robotime – 3D puzzles, wooden models, and creative DIY kits Godzilla – collectible figures

Located in a building known as “What Cheer House” at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and founded by Troy Carlson, the Stage Nine retail empire started humbly enough as a small, 500-square foot gift shop in the early 90s – then known as “Old Sacramento Giftique” – that specialized in model railroad products, souvenirs, Sacramento-themed apparel, and unique gifts. Carlson opened the shop his first year in college at CSUS in 1991. Today, Stage Nine has expanded over time into an elaborate and engaging footprint that takes up a combined 8,000-square foot space with the following five retail concepts: Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store, and RSVLTS® Outpost.

Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine also hosts retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – isCalifornia’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Hawthorne’s Hideout and/or booking the immersive experience, please visit https://hawthorneshideout.com/. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or booking The Underground Vault, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.