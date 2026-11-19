Representatives of Sky River Casino and Wilton Rancheria, along with nine participating local charities, gathered inside 32 Brews on November 17 to kick off the 5th Annual Wreaths of Hope. The annual holiday program celebrates the season while supporting charitable partners throughout the Elk Grove and Sacramento County region.

During the event, participating nonprofits delivered and unveiled their creatively decorated wreaths, which will be displayed throughout Sky River Casino beginning December 1. Guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite wreaths throughout the holiday season.

The nine charities participating in the festive and fun 5th Annual Wreaths of Hope include: Asian Resources Inc., Chicks in Crisis, Cosumnes Firefighters Community Support Foundation, Elk Grove Food Bank, My Sister’s House, Project RIDE, Paws for a Purpose, Runnin’ for Rhett, and Wilton Animal Rescue.

More information about Sky River Casino is available at www.SkyRiver.com.