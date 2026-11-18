Eight museums collaborate on special offering that coincides with 10th Annual Museum Store Sunday

Most everyone is familiar with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and even Cyber Monday but – who knew — Museum Store Sunday is celebrating its 10th anniversary on November 29, 2026. To recognize the milestone and encourage ways to #shopsmall while supporting the local museum community, eight museum stores in the Greater Sacramento area have collaborated to create a special passport to discover new places to shop for the holidays and all year long. Local museum stores offer fun, interesting, and unique items for the whole family, some that feature local artisans and hands-on crafts.

2026 Museum Store Passport Participants

California Auto Museum – 2200 Front Street in Sacramento

California Books & Gifts, State Capitol – 1303 10 th Street in Sacramento

Street in Sacramento California Museum – 1020 O Street in Sacramento

California State Railroad Museum – 125 I Street in Sacramento

Crocker Art Museum – 216 O Street in Sacramento

Sacramento Children’s Museum – 2701 Prospect Park Drive in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento History Museum – 101 I Street in Old Sacramento

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity – 400 Jibboom Street in Sacramento

Debuting last year as a pilot program, shoppers are encouraged to pick up a museum store passport from any of the participating locations listed above, visit as many shops as possible over the course of the four days, collect passport stamps, and be entered for a chance to win a raffle prize of a gift basket filled with merchandise from the various gift shops. The raffle is open to adults ages 18+ and over, and no purchase is necessary. The winner of the raffle will be drawn randomly the following week and be notified via phone and email.



Museum Store Sunday

In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), more than 2,300 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at your favorite museums and cultural institutions. Launched in 2017, Museum Store Sunday is a global advocacy campaign that communicates the value and importance of museum stores directly to the general public. Happening annually on the Sunday of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Museum Store Sunday laid claim to the previously vacant day of the weekend, which encompasses Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, and further beyond with Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday every year, consumers are encouraged to ‘Shop with Purpose’ and support museum stores throughout the year. For more information about the 10th Annual Museum Store Sunday happening on November 29, please visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

Three Museums Participating in Shop 916 eGift Card Program

Plus, three Museum Store Passport participants are also participating in the City of Sacramento’s popular Shop 916 eGift Card program, including Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento History Museum and SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. Designed to extend purchasing power, the promotion is underway now and runs through January 15, 2027. However, the Shop 916 eGift Card can be redeemed through February 28, 2027, and the eGift Cards can be used in perpetuity if there is a balance on the card. Shoppers can enjoy bonus spending when purchasing Shop 916 eGift Cards — ideal for holiday gifting or treating oneself. More information about the Shop 916 eGift Card program is available here.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram @SacMuseums or visit www.SacMuseums.org.