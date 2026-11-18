The owner and staff at Evangeline’s are excited to announce the official reopening of a fully refreshed and renovated first-floor gift shop that is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, doors officially open to the public at 10 a.m. To celebrate, Evangeline’s is offering 10% off all purchases on that Saturday (gift cards excluded).

“We are eternally grateful for our amazing community that has really stepped up to support our beloved Costume Mansion, and now we are thrilled to soon be fully back in business with the first-floor gift shop as well,” said Evangeline’s Owner Deborah Chaussé. “It’s been a long and winding road, but this holiday season will be extra special for our extended Evangeline’s family that includes an incredibly dedicated staff. So, gather your friends, family – or just bring yourself – to Evangeline’s, we look forward to celebrating a very happy holiday season ahead.”

To add to the festive atmosphere and starting that same day, shoppers can enjoy spirited décor and a little extra holiday magic along K Street as it transforms into a pedestrian-friendly gathering place with family-friendly fun, live music, outdoor seating, and games, taking place along K Street and just outside the entrance to Evangeline’s. The community is invited to Holidays on K (pedestrians only; street will be closed to vehicles) every weekend November 28 through December 20, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As background, on June 17, 2025, the historic building that houses Evangeline’s experienced a fire that caused considerable damage to the first-floor gift shop. The Costume Mansion was able to reopen in June 2026, but the first-floor gift shop opening took longer due to more extensive restoration that was required.

Evangeline’s Gift Shop and Evangeline’s Costume Mansion are located at 113 K Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. For more information, please call 916-443-2181 or visit www.evangelines.com.