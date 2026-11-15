Next Exhibit “Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals” Debuts February 12 in The Paperworks

Stage 9 Exhibits encourages the community and visitors to the Old Sacramento Waterfront to experience its first traveling exhibition – Death by Natural Causes – before it closes to the public on January 3, 2027. Complete with holiday-themed surprises incorporated throughout, the limited-time exhibition is located on the upper level of The Paperworks building located at 1115 Front Street.

The community will not have to wait long to explore the next fascinating exhibition – Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals – that was designed and created by Stage 9 Exhibits. Opening on February 12, 2027, the crowd favorite exhibit has traveled the U.S. but this is the first time it will be on display in the Sacramento region.

“After completely renovating and activating the huge space that has gone unused for decades, we took a leap of faith when we opened the more than 9,000-square-foot exhibition level in The Paperworks — and we have been thrilled with the response,” said Stage Nine Founder Troy Carlson. “It has been especially satisfying to watch the surprised reactions and listen to feedback from attendees who didn’t know what to expect with the Death by Natural Causes exhibit. And, we look forward to introducing our next exhibit, Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals, to further amaze a community eager to explore another engaging exhibit with such broad appeal.”

Death by Natural Causes Exhibition

A captivating, family-friendly experience created by Houston Museum of Natural Science and Stage 9 Exhibits, Death by Natural Causes takes visitors on an incredible exploration of the natural world’s most unexpected and often misunderstood dangers. From brightly colored creatures and sweet-smelling plants to everyday materials we encounter without a second thought, this exhibition reveals how nature can be both beautiful and dangerous. Visitors meet the “malefactors” that quietly do the Grim Reaper’s work — disguised in unassuming forms that challenge assumptions and spark curiosity. Through a compelling combination of authentic specimens, immersive graphics, and hands-on interactives, guests explore the science behind what can cause harm — directly or indirectly — in the world around them. Concepts such as poisonous, venomous, and toxic are clearly explained, while urban legends and old wives’ tales are thoughtfully debunked using real scientific evidence. The experience unfolds across five visually rich thematic zones, featuring surprising specimens and familiar examples, including mushrooms, snakes, spiders, and even common foods. These everyday touchpoints create strong emotional engagement and make complex science approachable for a wide range of audiences.

Equal parts intriguing and educational, Death by Natural Causes encourages visitors to confront their fears, question assumptions, and look more closely at the natural world beneath their feet, all while supporting institutional goals around STEM learning, natural history interpretation, and family engagement. Open daily and appropriate for ages 8 and above, advance tickets are recommended; walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

Expedition Dinosaur Rise of the Mammals

Complete with 18 visually exciting dinosaurs and mammals up to 14’ in size, the Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals exhibit explores moments in time before, during, and after the extinction event that ended the age of the dinosaur. Expedition Dinosaur combines life-size and lifelike animatronic dinosaurs and mammals with realistic movements and sound with fascinating educational, interactive experiences. Realistic dinosaurs and mammals such as Ankylosaurus, Anzu Wyliei, Loxolophus, Torosaurus, Edmontosaurus, Torosaurus, and much more are included. The exhibit provides an opportunity for the region to explore the exciting and ever-changing history of the Cretaceous period and the event of mass extinction that defined its end.



Appealing to all ages – children and the young-at-heart – Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals was created in collaboration with paleontologist Dr. Thomas E. Williamson. The exhibit will take visitors on a journey from the final days of the Jurassic period, through the day of the extinction event, and well into the Cretaceous period with a variety of fun, educational, and engaging elements. Some of the topics explored in the exhibit include what the earliest known mammals were like, what the extinction event might have been like, how an early paleontologist would have set up camp, and the K-Pg layer and its significance to the extinction event.

The Paperworks

Stage Nine Entertainment recently acquired the historic Blake, Moffitt & Towne Paper Company building and renamed it as The Paperworks which officially opened in June 2026. Located adjacent to Stage Nine family of premier entertainment retail stores, the building is dedicated to craft, culture, and hands-on experiences. Rooted in the building’s heritage and designed for modern makers, The Paperworks offers visitors with opportunities to explore workshops, specialty retail, and thoughtfully curated events and traveling exhibitions in an environment that honors the past while building something new.

The Paperworks building is home to the following local businesses, many of which are owned by first-time entrepreneurs:

Underground Level (entrance in Firehouse Alley)

Back Door Lounge

Street Level (entrance on Front Street)

Big VIP Clothing

Carnal Flora

DearSisa Boutique

EcoPress Sacramento

Panopoly Fine Art

The Paperworks Shop

Wanderland Gift Shop

Wild Sisters Book Co.

Upper Level Exhibition Space (via stairs or elevator with wheelchair access from Front Street entrance)

Death by Natural Causes – closes January 3, 2027

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals – opens February 12, 2027

And, with Small Business Saturday coming up on November 28, any shoppers who make a purchase on that day from one of The Paperworks shops and show a receipt will receive same day, half-off admission to Death By Natural Causes.

For more information about The Paperworks building located at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, please visit www.thepaperworksoldsac.com. For more information about and/or to book Death By Natural Causes, please visit www.stage9exhibits.com/death-by-natural-causes. And, more information about the upcoming Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals is available at www.stage9exhibits.com/expedition-dinosaur-mammals.

More information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or booking The Underground Vault event space, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.