R Street Corridor Offers Special Deals & Experiences on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Filled with locally owned businesses, boutiques bars, eateries, restaurants, artists, creatives, and more, the thriving R Street Corridor offers a wonderful opportunity to “Shop R Street” and support local on Black Friday (November 27), Small Business Saturday (November 28), and all season long.

Eye-catching snowflake lighting welcomes evening shoppers throughout the season and various R Street Corridor merchants are providing special offerings on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Plus, savvy R Street shoppers can tap into creative ways to extend purchasing power and enjoy free public transportation, too.

Festive Snowflake Street Lighting

To kick off the holiday shopping season early, festive snowflake street lighting is now on display along R Street during evening hours throughout the holiday season. Shoppers, strollers, and diners will enjoy a festive and fun ambiance along the popular and walkable R Street corridor (7th through 18th streets). The lighting was made possible with assistance from CADA (Capitol Area Development Authority).

Sampling of R Street Merchant Special Offers & Activations

R Street Raffle :Shop small for a chance to win big! Shoppers who spend $50 or more at a participating R Street retailer on Small Business Saturday will receive an entry to win gift certificates, merchandise and more (all combined, prizes are valued over $2K).

:Shop small for a chance to win big! Shoppers who spend $50 or more at a participating R Street retailer on Small Business Saturday will receive an entry to win gift certificates, merchandise and more (all combined, prizes are valued over $2K). Arareity (1021 R Street): In business for more than 50 years and located in Arthouse, the specialty jewelry and art glass gallery is offering 20 percent off merchandise including jewelry and art glass.

(1021 R Street): In business for more than 50 years and located in Arthouse, the specialty jewelry and art glass gallery is offering 20 percent off merchandise including jewelry and art glass. Café Bernardo – R15 (1431 R Street): Perfect for holiday shoppers looking for a festive refuel or ‘sip and snack,’ Small Business Saturday will be celebrated EVERY Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Café Bernardo & R15. The Pool Room will be transformed into an artisan bazaar featuring some of Sacramento’s talented local artists, makers, and creatives.

(1431 R Street): Perfect for holiday shoppers looking for a festive refuel or ‘sip and snack,’ Small Business Saturday will be celebrated EVERY Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Café Bernardo & R15. The Pool Room will be transformed into an artisan bazaar featuring some of Sacramento’s talented local artists, makers, and creatives. CASA de ESPAÑOL (1101 R Street): Small Saturday shoppers will receive complimentary coffee and pan dulce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. They are also partnering with La Familia Counseling Center for their annual holiday toy drive so visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to local families in need.

Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage (712 R Street): Once again, the popular Record Store and Vintage Shop is participating in National Record Store Day/Black Friday Edition, a special national record store event they participate in every year. The shop will open at early 9 a.m. and will have the Record Store Day special releases out, first come first served and ONLY on Black Friday. Plus, they will also have special rare records available as well as a fully decorated store for the holidays.

(712 R Street): Once again, the popular Record Store and Vintage Shop is participating in National Record Store Day/Black Friday Edition, a special national record store event they participate in every year. The shop will open at early 9 a.m. and will have the Record Store Day special releases out, first come first served and ONLY on Black Friday. Plus, they will also have special rare records available as well as a fully decorated store for the holidays. Lucid Winery & Tasting Room (1015 R Street): On Small Business Saturday — and in partnership with Norse Herb Company — shoppers are invited to enjoy a festive and fun Krampus’s Court holiday ball and market from 7 to 10 p.m. Complete with wicked music, adult guests can sit with Krampus plus enjoy handmade shopping, snacks, holiday mulled wine, rune readings, photo ops, and more. Naughty and festive attire is encouraged.

(1015 R Street): On Small Business Saturday — and in partnership with Norse Herb Company — shoppers are invited to enjoy a festive and fun Krampus’s Court holiday ball and market from 7 to 10 p.m. Complete with wicked music, adult guests can sit with Krampus plus enjoy handmade shopping, snacks, holiday mulled wine, rune readings, photo ops, and more. Naughty and festive attire is encouraged. Salt & Straw (1710 R Street): For the month of November, the mouth-watering Thanksgiving Series five-course ice cream feast flavor packs – with THREE new flavors that include: Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Maple Koginut Squash with Pomegranate, Turkey and Bacon Caramel, Pumpkin Pie with Almond Croissant Streusel, and Cranberry Shortbread Tart.

(1710 R Street): For the month of November, the mouth-watering Thanksgiving Series five-course ice cream feast flavor packs – with THREE new flavors that include: Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Maple Koginut Squash with Pomegranate, Turkey and Bacon Caramel, Pumpkin Pie with Almond Croissant Streusel, and Cranberry Shortbread Tart. Séka Hills (1733 S Street): On Small Business Saturday, shoppers will receive 35% off cases of wine, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar at the Midtown tasting room. Séka Hills is focused on producing only the finest quality products — extra virgin olive oils, estate wines, honey and specialty foods — that thrive in the unique Capay Valley environment. Plus, guests will enjoy entertaining live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

(1733 S Street): On Small Business Saturday, shoppers will receive 35% off cases of wine, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar at the Midtown tasting room. Séka Hills is focused on producing only the finest quality products — extra virgin olive oils, estate wines, honey and specialty foods — that thrive in the unique Capay Valley environment. Plus, guests will enjoy entertaining live music from 5 to 7 p.m. Tea Cozy (1021 R Street): The locally owned shop known for its superior quality loose-leaf teas plus herbal and black teas from all over the world, is offering 10% off select black teas, 25% off tea sampler gift boxes, and 40% off Chatsford Teapots on Black Friday. Those offers continue on Small Business Saturday plus shoppers will receive exclusive discounts, free samples, and a raffle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Extend Purchasing Power with Shop 916 eGift Cards

The City of Sacramento’s popular Shop 916 eGift Card program has returned for shoppers looking to support local businesses while extending their purchasing power during the holiday season. The promotion officially begins November 15 and runs through January 15, 2027. However, the Shop 916 eGift Card can be redeemed through February 28, 2027, and the eGift Cards can be used in perpetuity if there is a balance on the card. Shoppers can enjoy bonus spending when purchasing Shop 916 eGift Cards — ideal for holiday gifting or treating oneself. For those looking to extend savings, there is a special offer that includes:

Buy a $100 gift card and get a $50 gift card

Buy a $50 gift card and get a $25 gift card

Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 gift card

Many R Street merchants are participating in the program, including Beer’s Books and Fox & Goose Public House as examples. Since the program’s inception in December 2021 there have been over 1.4 million in gift cards sold and a redemption rate of 92%. A complete listing and more information about the Shop 916 eGift Card program is available here.

Fare-Free Rides on SacRT

To support Small Business Saturday, SacRT is offering complimentary rides on SacRT fixed-route bus and light rail on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. only. Shoppers can print or screenshot the flyer to show as proof of fare to ride fare-free; get the flyer here.

For more information about the R Street Corridor, a list of businesses participating in the raffle, plus the variety of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and eateries, and creative spaces, please visit www.RStreetCorridor.com.