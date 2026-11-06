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DOCO Welcomes Northern California’s First Museum of Illusions

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Photo courtesy of DOCO

Interactive Museum Features More Than 70 Exhibits, Including Experiences Inspired by Sacramento’s Gold Rush History

Downtown Commons (DOCO) presented by Sutter Health welcomes Northern California’s first Museum of Illusions location that opened on Friday, November 6, bringing a new immersive and interactive entertainment experience to the heart of downtown Sacramento.

Designed with Sacramento’s unique history in mind, Museum of Illusions Sacramento features several signature exhibits inspired by the region’s Gold Rush heritage. Visitors can explore more than 70 interactive exhibits and attractions, including Building Illusion, Following Eyes and Reverse Room, offering opportunities to challenge their perceptions, spark curiosity and experience the unexpected.

Spanning 10,000 square feet, Museum of Illusions Sacramento is the brand’s 72nd location worldwide and its first in Northern California. As the world’s largest and fastest-growing private museum brand focused on illusions, Museum of Illusions offers a unique blend of entertainment and education through immersive rooms, optical illusions, holograms and hands-on exhibits. Designed for visitors of all ages, the museum invites guests to explore the science behind how the eyes and brain interpret the world around us, creating an engaging experience that combines learning, discovery and fun. The addition further expands DOCO’s growing lineup of entertainment, dining and retail destinations, providing residents and visitors with another exciting place to gather, explore and connect in downtown Sacramento.

The museum is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General admission starts at $30 for adults and $26 for children ages 5-12. 

Located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO is the mixed-use dining, retail and entertainment district surrounding Golden 1 Center and includes the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, and public gathering spaces. For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com.

About the author

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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