Voted as No. 1 Best Farmers Market in California for Third Year in a Row, Midtown Farmers Market Offers Plenty of Festive and Seasonal Activations in November

Voted as the #1 Best Farmers Market in California for the third consecutive year, the Midtown Farmers Market is excited to offer plenty of seasonal and celebratory activations in November including a Diwali art station, Native American Heritage Month craft, appreciative Thanksgiving Gratitude Canopy activation, entertaining live music, and more in November. Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health and presented by SMUD, the open-air market first debuted in 2013 and is available on Saturdays year-round – rain or shine – with winter hours now in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special Market Activations in November

The Midtown Farmers Market offers a variety of special activations and entertaining music in November presented by SMUD and takes place in Market Square located at 20th & K Streets (unless specified otherwise).

Saturday, November 7 – Festive Diwali Pop-Up at the Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Market attendees can celebrate Diwali with a free Rangoli foil-art station by creating traditional festive patterns that welcome good fortune (while supplies last). This craft activity honors the vibrant cultural custom of lighting up the season and sharing joy with everyone.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live acoustic music performed by Bluegrass Lemonade.

Saturday, November 14 – Celebrating National Native American Heritage Month

Market attendees can celebrate National Native American Heritage Month by crafting a free “Three Sisters” seed pouch to take home (while supplies last). Visitors can decorate a cloth pouch and gather corn, bean, and squash seeds to learn how this traditional Indigenous agricultural trio grows stronger by protecting and nurturing one another.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Upbeat music by A King’s Dream, performing jazzy renditions of classics/top hits.

Saturday, November 21 – Celebrating Thanksgiving at the Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Market guests can celebrate the season at an interactive Thanksgiving Gratitude Canopy by adding notes of appreciation to the display. Guests can step inside the tent, grab a leaf, and hang their thanks high to help build a beautiful celebration of holiday spirit.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by acoustic duo Flynn Martin performing soulful, classic covers.

Saturday, November 28 – Small Business Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Shoppers can enjoy a complimentary warm morning beverage provided by loveBB” in booth #220 from 9 to 10 a.m. (while supplies last) to fuel up before shopping small from artisans, crafters, and resellers. Plus, market shoppers can enjoy the festive, photo-friendly backdrop to commemorate the special day.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music performed by the talented singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley.

The thriving, ever-growing and sprawling Midtown Farmers Market spans six-blocks. To make it as easy as possible to navigate, the sprawling and ever-evolving Midtown Farmers Market is identified by themed areas such as Artisan Alley, Boutique Boulevard, Market Square, Merchant Market, Producers Plaza, Savory Street, the Street Food Sacramento block, and Culinary Corridor.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to reflect the thriving and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. In addition to title sponsor Sutter Health and presenting sponsor SMUD, ongoing support is also provided by community partners that include Kinect @ Southport’s Artisan Alley, Heller Pacific and Fulcrum Properties, Visit Sacramento, Golden 1, Republic Services, as well as the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, the Market’s Mobility Sponsor.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. More information about the Midtown Association being voted as the No. 1 farmers market in California as part of the annual America’s Farmland Celebration by American Farmland Trust is available here. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market and a map of the footprint is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.