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Sacramento History Alliance to Celebrate Legacy Businesses during the 8th Annual Burnett Awards Gala on November 12

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
3 Min Read
Photo of 2025 event is courtesy of the Sacramento History Alliance

The Sacramento History Alliance is proud and excited to announce the prestigious 8th Annual Burnett Awards on Thursday evening, November 12, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. The celebratory Burnett Awards are named in honor of the late Burnett Miller – a native Sacramentan, former mayor, community icon, philanthropist, business leader, and one of the city’s most prominent history enthusiasts. Each year, the Sacramento History Alliance honors longstanding legacy businesses and organizations that are pillars of Sacramento’s history and embody resilience, tradition, and community spirit.

Emceed by KVIE Studio Sacramento Host Scott Syphax, the high-profile evening gala will take place in the expansive lobby of the Sacramento History Museum located at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. The event is a benefit fundraiser for the Sacramento History Museum and is presented by Burnett & Sons, SMUD, Bank of Marin, Allan Robin Insurance and Financial Services, Rytina Fine Cleaners, Country Club Lanes, and Preservation Sacramento.

The 2026 Burnett Award honorees include the following:

  • Downey Brand – In celebration of 100 years in business (1926-2026), the company launched 100 Acts, a year-long initiative to recognize the values that have defined the firm for generations: service, leadership, collaboration, gratitude, and a commitment to making a positive difference.
  • Broadway Costumes – Founded in 1965, the family-owned and operated business — with the third generation now leading the way – is Sacramento’s leading costume rental & supply store, specializing in historical costuming for adults and children.
  • Rytina Fine Cleaners – This third-generation, family-owned business offers 60+ years of expertise in caring for Sacramento’s finest fashions. From garment care and laundering to alterations and specialty items, they offer couture level service and quality to every textile that passes through the doors.
  • Oto’s Marketplace – Serving the Sacramento community for 65 years and counting, the market specializes in offering a large selection of Japanese and Asian foods, sushi grade fresh fish, A5 Wagyu and other quality meats, farm fresh produce, and daily-made bento lunch boxes and sushi.

In addition, two other awards recognize the preservation and community spirit of Sacramento. The Community Partner Awardee is Sacramento Ballet that has been a beacon of artistic excellence in the California Capital Region, delivering world-class dance performances, education, and community outreach programs since 1954. The Preservation Award, sponsored by Preservation Sacramento, goes to Lil Joe’s Restaurant, a staple of North Sacramento since 1948. Gala participants will enjoy wine and appetizers as part of the evening festivities. In addition to a limited number of sponsorships that are still available, individual 2026 Burnett Award ceremony and reception tickets cost $100 per person that include the awards ceremony, assorted appetizers, and a hosted wine bar. For more information and/or tickets to the 2026 Burnett Awards, please visit www.SacHistoryMuseum.org

About the author

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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