Home » Viewpoint Photographic Art Center’s “Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser” Ends November 6
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Viewpoint Photographic Art Center’s “Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser” Ends November 6

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Image by Judy Yemma of Rebecca's Persimmons is courtesy of Viewpoint Photographic Art Center

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center located in Midtown Sacramento is holding its annual Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser, offering donated works of fine art photography. On now through November 6, the art sale offers more that 60 stunning fine art images all generously donated by some of California’s best-known artists as well as many Viewpoint members. Images may be purchased online at Art Sale Fundraiser or at the gallery located at 2015 J Street. All proceeds benefit Viewpoint and its many community programs.

Viewpoint is the only nonprofit photographic art center in the Capital City region serving hundreds of artists with services and programs. Viewpoint’s ability to offer diverse and engaging photographic programming depends on the generosity of its many members and general supporters. Fundraising efforts keep Viewpoint thriving, increase its ability to expand programing and regional outreach, and promote the artform of photography. More information about Viewpoint is available here.

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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