Viewpoint Photographic Art Center’s “Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser” Ends November 6

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center located in Midtown Sacramento is holding its annual Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser, offering donated works of fine art photography. On now through November 6, the art sale offers more that 60 stunning fine art images all generously donated by some of California’s best-known artists as well as many Viewpoint members. Images may be purchased online at Art Sale Fundraiser or at the gallery located at 2015 J Street. All proceeds benefit Viewpoint and its many community programs.

Viewpoint is the only nonprofit photographic art center in the Capital City region serving hundreds of artists with services and programs. Viewpoint’s ability to offer diverse and engaging photographic programming depends on the generosity of its many members and general supporters. Fundraising efforts keep Viewpoint thriving, increase its ability to expand programing and regional outreach, and promote the artform of photography. More information about Viewpoint is available here.