Railroad Museum Partners with SOJO to Present “Biddy Mason: A Community Celebration of Her Legacy”

The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation – in partnership with Sojourner Truth African American Museum – are proud to present “Biddy Mason: A Community Celebration of Her Legacy” on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The multi-faceted special event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the Railroad Museum and is free with paid museum admission.

The special community celebration honors the inspiring story of Biddy Mason, who was born into slavery and, after winning her freedom in court, built her life in Los Angeles as a successful healer, philanthropist, church builder, and real estate entrepreneur. Biddy’s odyssey included a grueling 3,000-mile trek from Georgia to California. Along with more than a dozen other enslaved individuals that included her children, Biddy successfully sued for her freedom in a Los Angeles courtroom in 1856. Once free, Biddy went on to become one of the wealthiest women of color in the country. By the time of her death in 1891, her commercial holdings and her charitable giving had gone farther than any other figure in laying the foundations of Black Los Angeles.

As part of the special event, the community is invited to welcome historian Dr. Kevin Waite for the launch of his new book, The Boundless Biddy Mason, the first full-length biography of Biddy’s life. The afternoon at the California State Railroad Museum includes a talk and Q&A with Dr. Waite on Biddy’s life and importance to California history, a book signing (copies available for purchase through Underground Books), and a conversation between Dr. Waite and “Chef Monica” Monica Graves exploring Biddy’s financial legacy, community building, and entrepreneurship today.

Schedule:

1 to 4 p.m.: Community resource tables & family craft activity

1:15 to 2 p.m.: The Boundless Biddy Mason talk with author Dr. Kevin Waite: her life and importance to California history

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Book signing with Dr. Kevin Waite (books available for purchase via Underground Books)

3 to 3:30 p.m.: In conversation with Kevin Waite & “Chef Monica” Monica Graves: Biddy Mason’s financial legacy, community building, and entrepreneurship today

The talks will take place in the museum’s East Theater and are best suited for teens and adults. The community resource tables and craft activities are appropriate for all ages and will be available in the museum lobby throughout the event.

The California State Railroad Museum (111 I Street in Old Sacramento) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., regular admission to the California State Railroad Museum is $12 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 6 to 17), and free for children five and under. For more information about the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.