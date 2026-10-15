Holiday Shopping with a Chance to Win Big: Small Business Spree Bingo Returns

Turn holiday shopping into a downtown adventure with a bingo challenge, local discoveries, and the chance to win prizes along the way

This holiday season, shopping comes with a little extra incentive. Now through December 31, visitors of Old Sacramento Waterfront can turn a day of shopping, dining, and exploring into a game with Small Business Spree Bingo.

The interactive challenge invites visitors to explore the historic district, discover local businesses, and complete fun holiday-themed activities for the chance to win prizes along the way. Activities range from grabbing a hot beverage to finding a stocking stuffer and taking a selfie with the holiday tree. With more than 150 small businesses throughout the district, there are plenty of opportunities to discover something new while checking a few names off the holiday shopping list.

HOW TO PLAY:

Participants can pick up a Small Business Spree Bingo card at the Visitors Center (1000 2nd Street) and other locations throughout Old Sacramento Waterfront and begin completing the activities listed on the card. As participants visit businesses and attractions throughout Old Sacramento Waterfront, they can collect stamps to mark their progress. For the free activities, participants can show their bingo card to the Visitors Center team (on weekdays) or a Holidays on K team member (on weekends) to receive stamps.

There are four ways to complete a bingo:

Bingo: Complete four consecutive spaces vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

Railroad: Complete the spaces around the perimeter of the card.

X: Complete the two diagonal lines across the center.

Blackout: Complete every square on the card.

The fun continues all season long. Each time participants complete a bingo, they can submit a photo of their card by emailing it to info@oldsacramento.com. Participants can continue building bingos on the same card and submit it again each time they complete another bingo, with a maximum of four entries per person. Prizes will be awarded throughout the season, and all entries must be received by December 31, 2026.

PRIZES:

Completing a bingo could mean more than bragging rights. Prizes include gift cards to local businesses, Old Sacramento Waterfront swag, a $100 parking voucher, a family four-pack of tickets to the Downtown Sac Ice Rink, a museum membership, and even the chance to guest star as Mama or Papa in Theatre of Lights during December.

To enter the prize drawing, participants must email a photo of their completed bingo card. Winners will be selected at random and notified via email. Every submission is guaranteed to win a prize, and completing additional bingo patterns provides more opportunities to win throughout the season.

“Small Business Spree Bingo is all about making holiday shopping more fun while giving visitors a chance to discover the incredible small businesses that make Old Sacramento Waterfront unique,” said Chelsea Evans, Old Sacramento Waterfront District Manager. “We hope the bingo challenge gives people a fun reason to come downtown, explore new shops and experiences, and make a day of their holiday shopping.”

Small Business Spree Bingo is presented by Old Sacramento Waterfront and Downtown Sacramento Partnership, with support from California State Parks, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, and Yelp.

More information about Small Business Spree Bingo, including a full FAQ and details on how to participate, is available at https://www.oldsacramento.com/seasonal-activity/small-business-spree-bingo/.