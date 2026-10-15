A Huge Leader in Pop Culture, Stage Nine Goes Small-Scale for a First-of-Its-Kind “Tiny Tales” Art Exhibition on October 24

Known for going big when it comes to creative pop culture concepts and immersive experiences, Stage Nine Entertainment is excited to go small-scale with a one-day-only “Tiny Tales” art exhibition on October 24. Presented by Stage Nine and Collectors Editions, the exhibition will showcase a first-of-its-kind “Tiny Tales” art exhibition made up of more than 60 small-sized Disney original works of art – just 12 inches by 12 inches or smaller – created by a total of 20 Disney Fine Art artists, each showing at least three pieces of artistry.

Proving big ideas come in small packages, the community will have the opportunity to meet five talented Disney Fine Art artists including: Angel Alvarez, Bob Doucette, Liana Hee, Becky Stevens and Stage Nine resident artist Tom Matousek, all ofwhom will be available for storytelling, meet & greet opportunities, and autograph signings from noon to 4 p.m. in The Underground Vault at Stage Nine. As a special note, this is the first-time Stage Nine appearance by Angel, Bob and Becky.

In addition – and limited to only 50 guests – a ticketed VIP event is also taking place that same evening from 7 to 10 p.m. that includes cocktails, passed appetizers, and special meet & greet opportunities with the artists amid a spirited cocktail party environment (costumes are encouraged). Advance tickets to the VIP event and/or more information including a complete list of all 20 Disney Fine Art artists showing their works is available here.

As an added treat, The Underground Vault at Stage Nine will be decked out in special décor and splendor to celebrate the spooky season, complete with more than 50 custom-carved pumpkins on display by world-renowned carver Alex Weir, all featuring favorite pop culture icons.

Located in a building known as “What Cheer House” at the corner of Front & K Streets (102 K Street) at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and founded by Troy Carlson, the Stage Nine retail empire started humbly enough as a small, 500-square foot gift shop in the early 90s – then known as “Old Sacramento Giftique” – that specialized in model railroad products, souvenirs, Sacramento-themed apparel, and unique gifts. Carlson opened the shop his first year in college at CSUS in 1991.

Today, Stage Nine has expanded over time into an elaborate and engaging footprint that takes up a combined 8,000-square foot space with the following five retail concepts: Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G.Willikers! Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionery Store and RSVLTS® Outpost.

Stage Nine Entertainment is well known as the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that showcases approximately 20,000 unique items related to movies, television, toys, and pop culture. Stage Nine is well known for hosting retail events attended by celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Plus, the on-site art gallery – The Vault – isCalifornia’s #1 independently owned retailer of Disney Fine Art.

Stage Nine retail stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, or booking The Underground Vault, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.