Home » MOSAC Breaks Ground on Wonder Works, Expanding Capacity for Education, Innovation & Community Impact
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MOSAC Breaks Ground on Wonder Works, Expanding Capacity for Education, Innovation & Community Impact

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Photo courtesy of MOSAC

On October 13, 2026, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) celebrated the groundbreaking of Wonder Works, a new auxiliary facility designed to enhance the museum’s ability to deliver educational programming, support hands-on learning initiatives, foster innovation, and serve community partners throughout the Sacramento region.

“Wonder Works represents an investment in curiosity, creativity, and the future of our region,” said Carlos Gonzalez-Jaime, MOSAC’s Executive Director. “This new space will allow us to deepen our impact, expand educational opportunities, and provide even more hands-on experiences that empower visitors to explore, imagine, and innovate.”

Wonder Works will serve as a dedicated hub supporting MOSAC’s educational and operational mission, providing flexible space for workshops, program development, maker initiatives, educator engagement, volunteer activities, and collaborative projects with community and industry partners.

The project reflects MOSAC’s ongoing commitment to making science accessible, engaging, and relevant for all community members.

The Wonder Works project is funded in part through Proposition 68, the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access For All Act of 2018, which supports investments in projects that strengthen communities and expand opportunities for learning, recreation, and environmental stewardship throughout California.

For more information about MOSAC, please visit www.visitmosac.org

About the author

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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