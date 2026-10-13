Guests to the California State Railroad Museum are Now Welcomed by The Lantern Project, Part of a Multi-Phased, Multi-Year Lobby Renovation Project

The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce the completion of the Lantern Project – part of a multi-phased, multi-year renovation effort – that now lights up the lobby of the California State Railroad Museum. With support provided by California State Parks, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, and valued donors, the project includes 204 historic lanterns that create a visually exciting “open storage” display, offering visitors an amazing look at a portion of the museum’s impressive collection of more than 500 lanterns. The creative use format allows visitors to view a substantial portion of the Museum’s lantern collection.

The project artfully utilizes modern LED lighting effects with historic artifacts to create a unique illuminated display that is rooted in railroad history. As background, railroad workers relied on lanterns to communicate, inspect equipment, and work after dark. Each lantern in the display has a story to tell about the people who used them. Ornate presentation lanterns honored conductors for service milestones or retirement, sometimes featuring names and decorative details on their globes. Inspectors used lanterns with reflective surfaces to provide more directional light. Colorful and eye-catching signal lanterns helped railroad workers communicate with one another and keep them safe. Over time, lantern designs evolved alongside changes in fuel and advances in glassmaking.

To bring the Lantern Project display to completion, a team of dedicated museum staff worked closely with Bekonix to design and custom print 204 individual flames. Each 3D-printed flame was then wired to light up, the result of which is an activated display.

Once the full multi-phased lobby renovation project is complete, guests will enjoy a completely refreshed, redesigned, and reinterpreted space. On average, the California State Railroad Museum welcomes nearly 300,000 visitors during a typical year.

The California State Railroad Museum (111 I Street in Old Sacramento) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., regular admission to the California State Railroad Museum is $12 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 6 to 17), and are free for children five and under. For more information about the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.