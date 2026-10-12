DOCO Merchants Celebrate New Kings Season with Game-Day Specials and Fan Experiences

As the Sacramento Kings prepare to tip off the 2026-27 season, merchants at Downtown Commons (DOCO) presented by Sutter Health are offering fans new ways to celebrate before and after games. From Kings-inspired drinks and dining specials to beauty treatments and places to watch the action, participating businesses will offer the following experiences throughout the season:

Cabana Club : Beginning October 20, the Palm Springs-inspired lounge will offer a “Light the Beam” cocktail made with vodka, lavender and lemon simple syrup along with a splash of soda water.

: Beginning October 20, the Palm Springs-inspired lounge will offer a “Light the Beam” cocktail made with vodka, lavender and lemon simple syrup along with a splash of soda water. CAFÉX* : Guests can stop by for a pregame coffee or visit CAFÉX After Dark for specialty coffees, cocktails, beer and late-night bites. Extended hours will be available every Friday night, on select concert nights and after Kings home games. Coffee and cocktails will also feature custom Kings latte art.

: Guests can stop by for a pregame coffee or visit CAFÉX After Dark for specialty coffees, cocktails, beer and late-night bites. Extended hours will be available every Friday night, on select concert nights and after Kings home games. Coffee and cocktails will also feature custom Kings latte art. Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar : On Kings home game days, guests who purchase any two drinks — beer, wine, Champagne or cocktails — will receive a complimentary order of duck fat fries. Guests who purchase a bottle will receive a complimentary Fizz Snack Pack.

: On Kings home game days, guests who purchase any two drinks — beer, wine, Champagne or cocktails — will receive a complimentary order of duck fat fries. Guests who purchase a bottle will receive a complimentary Fizz Snack Pack. The Lash Lounge : Clients who sign up for a Purple Light Experience membership will receive one month free. The salon will also offer a complimentary pop of purple with any full set or refill.

: Clients who sign up for a Purple Light Experience membership will receive one month free. The salon will also offer a complimentary pop of purple with any full set or refill. Lucky Gold : The permanent jewelry shop has added a jeweled basketball hoop where guests can take a shot for a chance to win a prize. Prizes will change each game and may include a discount or a gold-filled or sterling silver bracelet.

: The permanent jewelry shop has added a jeweled basketball hoop where guests can take a shot for a chance to win a prize. Prizes will change each game and may include a discount or a gold-filled or sterling silver bracelet. Kimpton Sawyer : The “King for a Day” hotel package includes views of Golden 1 Center, a $50 Kings Team Store gift card, a $100 food and beverage credit for in-room dining or Revival, complimentary valet parking and more. The package is available for overnight stays from October 24, 2026, through April 30, 2027, and must be booked at least two days in advance.

: The “King for a Day” hotel package includes views of Golden 1 Center, a $50 Kings Team Store gift card, a $100 food and beverage credit for in-room dining or Revival, complimentary valet parking and more. The package is available for overnight stays from October 24, 2026, through April 30, 2027, and must be booked at least two days in advance. Polanco Cantina: Throughout the season, Polanco will offer a Kings game-day cocktail menu featuring the SacTown Crown, made with Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, pea flower and passionfruit.

Throughout the season, Polanco will offer a Kings game-day cocktail menu featuring the SacTown Crown, made with Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, pea flower and passionfruit. Revival at The Sawyer : Beginning Opening Night on October 23, Revival will offer two specialty drinks on game nights: the Kings Caddie, a nonalcoholic drink made with pomegranate, grape, lemon, cinnamon, apple and ginger beer; and the Beam Team, a vodka-based cocktail with cherry, almond and orange notes, topped with sparkling wine.

: Beginning Opening Night on October 23, Revival will offer two specialty drinks on game nights: the Kings Caddie, a nonalcoholic drink made with pomegranate, grape, lemon, cinnamon, apple and ginger beer; and the Beam Team, a vodka-based cocktail with cherry, almond and orange notes, topped with sparkling wine. Tipsy Putt/Trophy Club* : Tipsy Putt will show every Kings game and offer two specials: the $5 Mulligan Lights Pre-Game house beer and the Beam Team Cocktail, made with tequila, blackberry, Bácúr and ginger. Guests can also reserve a table at Trophy Club through OpenTable.

: Tipsy Putt will show every Kings game and offer two specials: the $5 Mulligan Lights Pre-Game house beer and the Beam Team Cocktail, made with tequila, blackberry, Bácúr and ginger. Guests can also reserve a table at Trophy Club through OpenTable. The 7 th Street Standard* : On Kings game days, guests wearing Kings gear will receive 20% off food and nonalcoholic beverages at the restaurant inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento.

: On Kings game days, guests wearing Kings gear will receive 20% off food and nonalcoholic beverages at the restaurant inside Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento. Tom’s Watch Bar : Fans can watch Kings games on more than 80 TVs throughout the season. Guests who sign up for the Tom’s Watch Bar Fan Club can also enjoy a $1 drink.

: Fans can watch Kings games on more than 80 TVs throughout the season. Guests who sign up for the Tom’s Watch Bar Fan Club can also enjoy a $1 drink. Trü Encompass Beauty: Game-day offerings include the Trü Pre-Game Reset, a 30-minute Trü Essence Massage with a complimentary scalp or foot enhancement; the Game-Day Glow, a signature Hydrafacial with a complimentary Perk Lip or Perk Eye enhancement; and Courtside Ready, a shampoo and blowout or styling session with a complimentary conditioning treatment. Guests can book treatments here.

Located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO is the mixed-use dining, retail and entertainment district surrounding Golden 1 Center and includes the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, and public gathering spaces. For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com.