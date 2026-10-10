From Moonlit Making to Acorn Day & More, Local Museums Offer Plenty of Harvest Events & Spirited Activities in October

The greater Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s art, history, and science treasures all year long. This fall, many members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are offering fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities. A sampling of the spirited autumn activities is below (but please check with the various museums and/or destinations for other events and more detailed information):

Moonlit Making Presented by Folsom History – October 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

Folsom History is bringing something spooky to Historic Folsom on select evenings this October. The Square will be transformed into a festive Halloween destination where families, friends, and visitors can enjoy the season together. Admission includes access to the decorated space, spooky crafts, candy, drinks, and other seasonal activities. For those looking to try something a little more hands-on, visitors can add-on a special blacksmithing experience. Participants will work with a blacksmith to learn about the craft and make their own forged metal skull to take home. Admission fee is $5 per person; more details and tickets are available here.

Acorn Day at the State Indian Museum – October 10

Come celebrate the cultural importance of the acorn and share a California Native American tradition with visitors of all ages. The annual Acorn Day celebration provides a day of acorn processing, arts & crafts, family activities, educational booths, cultural demonstrations and more. This FREE public event will be held on the grounds outside the State Indian Museum (SIM) and includes complimentary admission to both the SIM and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park. More information is available here.

40th Annual Safe & Super Halloween at Fairytale Town – October 16, 17, 18, 23, 24

Step right up for a Halloween spectacular “under the big top” as Fairytale Town is transforming into a whimsical world of circus fun for its 40th Annual Safe and Super Halloween. Guests can trick-or-treat through a park filled with colorful characters, carnival curiosities, and plenty of Halloween surprises. From dazzling performers and classic circus sights to interactive activities and festive fun, every corner of Fairytale Town will bring the excitement of the circus to life, so gather the family, come dressed in costume, and join in for an unforgettable evening of tricks, treats, and big-top magic. More details are available here.

Ghost Tours Presented by the Sacramento History Museum – October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

On five eerie evenings in October, the “ghosts” of early Sacramento come to life to tell their stories once again for the Sacramento History Museum’s annual Ghost Tours. Those who dare will enjoy an evening of baffling, unusual, and bizarre deaths that really happened. Attendees will experience a few chills, some laughs, and a whole new appreciation for just how strange life — and death — can be. More details and tickets are available here.

“The Curse of the Gold Miner’s Necklace” at Leland Stanford Mansion – October 22-31

To celebrate the spooky season, California State Parks invites those who dare to visit Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park for “The Curse of the Gold Miner’s Necklace” Halloween tours. Guests will explore frightfully decorated rooms filled with dark tales of history and mystery as they help break the curse. Listen carefully — ill-fated apparitions may be lurking around every turn. Parents, be warned: the tour may be a little too haunting for children under 10. While tours are free for all visitors, reservations are required. More details and reservations are available via this link.

Halloscream Laser Show at SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity – October 23, 24

Get ready for a night of dark music and dazzling light at MOSAC. HALLOSCREAM Laser Show returns in October for two nights only with spine-chilling visuals, pulse-pounding tracks, and an immersive laser experience that transforms MOSAC’s Multiverse Theater into a Halloween spectacle unlike anything else in Sacramento. Tickets for this 18+ experience are expected to sell fast and are available here.

Trunk-or-Treat at the California Automobile Museum – October 24

Families are invited to enjoy a day of trick or treating, classic cars, seasonal snacks, museum exploration, and even a haunted house. The event will include a trunk-or-treat trail throughout the museum, a haunted house, a hearse display, themed activities, and treats from local businesses and organizations. It’s all free with paid museum admission – guests are asked to bring a candy bucket. Pre-registration is not required, and tickets can be bought at the front desk on the day of the event. More details are available here.

Pumpkins and Planes Halloween at the Aerospace Museum of California – October 31

Celebrate a day full of hands-on fun, spooky surprises, and aviation adventure for the whole family. Guests can explore interactive trick-or-treating stations throughout the Air Park, get creative with craft activities like necklaces, slime, candy corn structures, enjoy a game of cornhole, and more. And, for a little extra Halloween thrill, step aboard the Jolly Green Giant for a spooky aircraft walk-through, then enjoy spooky treats and even more festive activities throughout the day. Costumes encouraged and adventure is guaranteed. The event is free with paid Museum admission and more details are available here.

Trick-Or-Treat at the Sacramento Children’s Museum – October 31

Calling all boos and ghouls, join a fun morning of trick-or-treating featuring multiple candy stations, outside play, art activities and more. Dress-up is highly encouraged. Capacity is limited so registration is required and note the event takes place outside in the parking lot. More information is available here.

Trick Art Treat at the Crocker Art Museum – October 31

Families are invited to leap into the playful spirit of Halloween with an afternoon of imaginative artmaking, performance, costume, and eerie delights throughout the Museum. From hands-on activities to delightfully strange surprises, Trick Art Treat offers a whimsical, art-forward Halloween experience for all ages. More information is available here.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram @SacMuseums or visit www.SacMuseums.org.