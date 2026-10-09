Midtown Second Saturday Highlighted by a CADA Movie Night, Acorn Day Celebration at the State Indian Museum, Self-Guided Midtown Mural Trail, and More

The Midtown Association is pleased to present elevated and enhanced Midtown Second Saturday programming on October 10, the final date for the 2026 season. A signature monthly activation for the Midtown Association, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday includes a full-sensory celebration of Midtown’s creative spirit district-wide where creativity takes over the streets and the energy carries into the night. Highlights for October 10 include a free CADA Movie Night at Fremont Park, the annual Acorn Day celebration at the State Indian Museum State Historic Park, and a self-guided Midtown Mural Trail, just to name a few.

Expected to draw nearly 9K visitors to Midtown each month, Midtown Second Saturday programming starts early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continues well into the evening. The monthly activations are designed to celebrate Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene along with the individuals who bring it to life. Attendees can enjoy an all-day/evening celebration of local artists and artistry, entertaining music, dance and theatre performances, culinary artistry in action, and food and drink specials at popular Midtown bars and restaurants. A sampling of the enhanced programming and special activations follows.



Midtown Second Saturday Highlights for October 10

Mornings at the Market – The crowd-favorite Midtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., filled with fall and harvest activations this time of year. Plus, market attendees and pet lovers can enjoy an adorable pug meet-n-greet and play corral presented by the Bay Area Pug Project from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Upbeat music by Toast and Jam, a Northern California band that performs in acoustic format, is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Information Booth at 20th & K Streets).

Signature Midtown Second Saturday Event: CADA Movie Night at Fremont Park — Starting at 5:30 p.m., interested attendees can meet at Fremont Park for the free annual movie night where Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be shown after the sun sets. Guests can also enjoy complimentary popcorn and cotton candy (while supplies last), a food truck on site with food for purchase, and spooky hits provided by DJ Klean.

Coordinates: Dispatch – Midtown Second Saturday is the last chance for the community to experience the Coordinates: Dispatch art exhibit that continues through October 10. The ticketed exhibit is curated by Sites of Vacancy and located inside the Historic 1937 Art Deco Fire Alarm Station building in Midtown’s Winn Park. Instead of being used to dispatch emergency signals as in the past (for nearly 90 years!), the building is the site for dispatching a one-of-a-kind responsive art exhibit featuring newly commissioned works from nearly 30 talented local artists.Admission is by timed entry, and visits are limited to 60 minutes. Advanced tickets are available here with proceeds benefiting the participating artists.

Midtown Mural Trail – Introduced in June, a self-guided Midtown Mural Trail invites guests to explore a curated collection of murals that showcase the creativity, culture, and stories that make Midtown unique. Using a free digital pass, explorers can check in at featured murals throughout the district, unlocking an interactive experience that awards points that can be redeemed for raffle entries on a number of amazing prizes. Along the way, guests hear directly from participating artists through exclusive audio recordings that provide insight into the inspiration, meaning, and process behind their work.

Small Business & Organization Activations (hours vary and subject to change) Birkenstock Midtown (2612 J Street) – Fall Trunk Shows take place every Saturday in October, highlighting different brands each week. Customers will enjoy special promos, a gift with purchase (while supplies last) and enter a drawing to win a free pair of shoes, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. State Indian Museum State Historic Park(2618 K Street) – The annual Acorn Day celebration provides a day of acorn processing, arts & crafts, family activities, educational booths, cultural demonstrations and more. This free public event will be held on the grounds outside the State Indian Museum (SIM) and includes complimentary admission to both the SIM and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(hours vary and subject to change)

Gallery Shows & Special Events (hours vary) I Street Art Studios (1727 I Street) – Artists will be celebrating creativity through color and form as part of “Dimensions of the 3 rd Room.” The exhibition features artists Terry Chunn, Emory Ensign (aka Monsters in Suits), Kevin Wilhite, Veronica Espinoza, Tara Doyle, and Carlo Stowers (aka Karlow Waakeen), from 2 to 8 p.m. I Street Art Studios (1727 I Street) – Artists will be celebrating creativity through color and form as part of “Dimensions of the 3 rd Room.” The exhibition features artists Terry Chunn, Emory Ensign (aka Monsters in Suits), Kevin Wilhite, Veronica Espinoza, Tara Doyle, and Carlo Stowers (aka Karlow Waakeen), from 2 to 8 p.m. Archival Gallery (3223 Folsom Blvd.) – Artist Richard Stein returns with a seasonally appropriate exhibition titled “Autumn Landscapes with Richard Stein” with beautiful and striking vistas that merge with his well-known agricultural scenes in this new collection. Plus, Cris Michael Weber joins the October show with “The Second Life of Trees,” an exploration into transformed tree branches and unearthed roots in figurative sculpture, from 5 to 8 p.m. Prism Art Space (2120 K Street) – Celebrating their opening reception of “Preserve the Sanctity of this Place,” this group exhibit will highlight individual interpretations and questionings of what we deem as sacred. The exhibit will feature a variety of media including performance, photo, fiber arts, painting, sculpture, and poetry, from 5 to 8 p.m Viewpoint Photographic Art Center (2015 J Street) – The annual Collector’s Edition: Art Sale Fundraiser is taking place and offering donated works of fine art photography. The art sale offers over 60 fine art images all generously donated by some of California’s best-known artists as well as many Viewpoint members, from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 10. Additionally, Viewpoint is hosting an Artists’ Reception on Sunday, October 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. with wine pouring from Midtown’s Teneral Cellars.

(hours vary)

Venues Hyatt House (2719 K Street) – Live music performed by singer/songwriter Alan Connerley, a talented singer/songwriter whose repertoire is jam packed with songs from nearly every genre – pop, bossa nova, Broadway and romantic ballads, to melodious classic rock, country-western and crooner tunes, as well as well-crafted originals – from 6 to 8 p.m. Limelight (1014 Alhambra) — Live music performed by Seth Kaminsky, an alternative pop singer-songwriter/looping artist known for original music, from 6-8 p.m.



For more details about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday activations (each year May through October), please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com. Plus, a helpful and user-friendly Midtown Second Saturday FAQ is available here. For background about a previous Midtown Second Saturday district-wide art installation, a case study of the 2025 Urban Dreams Art Experience is available here. It is easier than ever to get to and navigate around Midtown. In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org.