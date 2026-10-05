Midtown Sutter Celebrates the Spooky Season with the Return of a Four-Footed Favorite – the Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade on October 31

Presented by Midtown Sutter, the Midtown Association is excited to announce a beloved fall tradition – the Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade – returns on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. at Marshall Park (915 27th Street).

Each year, Midtown Sutter restaurants – including Barwest, Blue Cue, Café Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Four Palms, Harlow’s, The Historic Star Lounge, Lock & Key Tapas + Bar, Octopus Baja, Paragary’s Midtown, and Tea Bar & Fusion Café – partner with the Midtown Association for the canine-friendly event that is highlighted by a much-anticipated Pooch Parade scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Furry friends will strut and stroll by while competing in an always-entertaining costume contest that will include prizes (Midtown Sutter gift cards and Midtown Love swag) for the winning pups.

The highly anticipated parade of costumed pooches will be emceed by City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum (District 4) and Patrick Harbison of Lighthouse Public Affairs & PHPR. Joining them as contest judges include Lock & Key Tapas + Bar owner Will Walton, Kevin Nguyen of The Wake Up Call on 106.5 The End (KUDL), and Balou, the newly elected cat mayor of the Marshall-New Era neighborhood. Before and after the Pooch Parade, there will be plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities that include spooky music provided by DJ Kenja Ho, a mini pumpkin patch with free small pumpkins (while supplies last), and festive activities including a pumpkin decoration station, a bubble artist, and a photo area with complimentary printed photos.

While the Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade is free to attend, interested participants and pet owners are encouraged to register in advance via this link.

The Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade is presented and supported by the Midtown Association, which is committed to ensuring Midtown remains a thriving center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram.