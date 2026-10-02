Midtown Farmers Market Gets into the Spirit of Fall with Autumn Crafts, Día de Los Muertos Community Ofrenda, Halloween “Treat Trail” and Costume Contest

With the fall and harvest season officially underway, the Midtown Farmers Market has plenty of spirited ways to celebrate in October, including craft making opportunities, the return of a Día de Los Muertos community ofrenda, a sweet Halloween “Treat Trail” and costume contest, and more. And given Midtown is such a dog-gone pet-friendly destination, the Market is excited to welcome the Bay Area Pug Project that is presenting a pug meet-n-greet and play corral (which also serves as a nice reminder to register for the Pooch Parade on October 31).

The Midtown Farmers Market is proudly sponsored by Sutter Health and presented by SMUD. The open-air market first debuted in 2013 and is available on Saturdays year-round – rain or shine – with spring/summer hours now in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special Market Activations in October

The Midtown Farmers Market offers a variety of special activations and entertaining music in October presented by SMUD and takes place in Market Square located at 20th & K Streets (unless specified otherwise).

Saturday, October 3

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Market attendees can celebrate the new fall season with a free leaf-y autumn craft activity (while supplies last). Also, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and the State Indian Museum State Historic Park plan to share information about the upcoming Acorn Day happening next week (October 10) at the State Indian Museum.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music performed by the talented singer and guitarist Chad Copher.

Saturday, October 10 – Midtown Second Saturday

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Market attendees and pet lovers can enjoy an adorable pug meet-n-greet and play corral presented by the Bay Area Pug Project. The organization will be on-site to share information about the breed while also advocating for responsible ownership and collaborating with the community.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Upbeat music by Toast and Jam, a Northern California band that performs in acoustic format.

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – In celebration of the Halloween season, free mini pumpkins will be available to Market guests plus a pumpkin-themed crafting station will be available (while supplies last).

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by indiepop/singer-songwriter Seth Kaminsky.

Saturday, October 24

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. –In celebration of the Día de Los Muertos season, Market guests are encouraged to contribute a photo of their loved ones to the shared display of remembrance as part of a community ofrenda to honor the tradition. Plus, a free paper marigold craft-making activity will be available (while supplies last) to make a vibrant keepsake to take home or add to the community ofrenda.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music performed by the talented singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley.

Saturday, October 31 – Happy Halloween

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Sweet “Treat Trail” maps will be available for pick-up that highlight Market vendors who have special Halloween trick-or-treats available (while supplies last).

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Market guests can get into the spirit of the holiday as part of a costume contest – with fun prizes! — as a lead-up to the annual Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade happening later in the day at Marshall Park (from 12-3 p.m.).

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – DJ Dana Essex will be spinning tunes to entertain Market guests.

The thriving, ever-growing and sprawling Midtown Farmers Market spans six-blocks. To make it as easy as possible to navigate, the sprawling and ever-evolving Midtown Farmers Market is identified by themed areas such as Artisan Alley, Boutique Boulevard, Market Square, Merchant Market, Producers Plaza, Savory Street, the Street Food Sacramento block, and Culinary Corridor.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to reflect the thriving and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. In addition to title sponsor Sutter Health and presenting sponsor SMUD, ongoing support is also provided by community partners that include Kinect @ Southport’s Artisan Alley, Heller Pacific and Fulcrum Properties, Visit Sacramento, Golden 1, Republic Services, as well as the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, the Market’s Mobility Sponsor.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market and a map of the footprint is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.