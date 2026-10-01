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Sacramento Metro Chamber & Metro PAC Jointly Release 2026 General Election Voter Guide

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Metro Chamber

Featuring Official Positions & Candidate Endorsements that are ‘For Business’

Today, the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and its affiliated Sacramento Metro Chamber Political Action Committee (Metro PAC) jointly released the 2026 General Election Voter Guide, a free and accessible resource designed to help voters make informed decisions in the upcoming November 3rd election.

Following thorough analysis, interviews, and Board review, the 2026 General Election Voter Guide highlights Metro PAC candidate endorsements in key local, state, and California Congressional races across the Capital Region. The guide also includes the Sacramento Metro Chamber’s official positions on select statewide propositions and local measures. The 2026 General Election Voter Guide is available at www.metrochamber.org.

“True to the Metro Chamber’s mission, we evaluate statewide propositions and local measures through a business lens, focusing on the issues that have the greatest potential impact on our region’s economic vitality and competitiveness,” said Sacramento Metro Chamber President & CEO and Metro PAC Board Member Robert Heidt. “Through the Metro PAC, we evaluate candidates based on their positions on the policies that matter most to our business community and their alignment with the Chamber’s Policy Priorities. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to supporting a strong business climate and advancing the economic potential of the Capital Region.”

Formed in 1985, the Metro PAC is a nonpartisan, general purpose PAC registered in California that endorses and financially supports candidates driven by policy, not party, and focused on real outcomes for business and the communities they serve. Guided by the Metro Chamber’s Policy Principles, the Metro PAC endorses candidates who demonstrate an understanding of the challenges facing businesses and a commitment to advancing economic growth and opportunity throughout the Capital Region. The Metro PAC endorses candidates at the local, state, and federal level in the six-county region.

Every vote matters. The Metro PAC and Sacramento Metro Chamber encourage informed civic engagement at all levels of government and urge eligible voters to register and stay informed about the issues and candidates shaping their communities, livelihoods, and future.

The deadline to register online for California’s General Election is October 19, 2026, ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2026. To learn more about how to register to vote or locate Vote Centers in your community, visit www.sos.ca.gov.

For more information about the Metro PAC and to view the 2026 General Election Voter Guide, please visit www.metrochamber.org.

About the author

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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