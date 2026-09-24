Fall, Frights, and Films Return to Old Sacramento Waterfront this October

Sacramento’s historic district invites the community to explore and celebrate the season with a month of fall and Halloween experiences

It’s officially fall and Old Sacramento Waterfront is celebrating with fall and Halloween-themed festivities throughout October. With outdoor movie nights, seasonal specials, and festive photo ops, there are plenty of ways for visitors to embrace the spooky season.

Now in its seventh year, Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s Movies Under the Stars returns for two nights a week throughout the month, with Thursday and Friday screenings of everything from cult classics to beloved Halloween staples. This year’s lineup includes Jurassic Park, Practical Magic, E.T., So I Married an Axe Murderer, Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, Knives Out, Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Quiet Place.

This outdoor movie experience takes place in Old Sacramento State Historic Park, where moviegoers can enjoy food and drinks from Old Sacramento Waterfront businesses on site, including Frankie’s Pizza, Mad Hatter Doughnuts, and Candy Barrel. New this year, the Frights & Flights program invites moviegoers and Halloween enthusiasts who are 21+ to continue the fun after the credits roll. Last Stop Saloon, Honey and the Trapcat, and O’Mally’s Pub will offer themed beverage flights, giving visitors another way to experience the district throughout the season.

Guests can pick their movie night experience:

$10.00 – General Admission

Includes:

Admission

One Headphone Rental

$25.00 – Preferred Seating

Includes:

Admission

1 Headphone Rental

Exclusive Adirondack Seating

One $5 coupon for food & drink businesses on-site

$35.00 – Luxury Seating

Includes:

Admission

One Headphone Rental

Exclusive Luxury Lounge Seating

One small popcorn and a beverage – soda and water will be available, or your choice of beer or wine offered to those 21+.

There will also be plenty of ways to make movie night even more memorable with on site activations like Dear Sisa’s charm bar and Glow Studios’ costume swap and photoshoot. A costume contest will take place on October 29 and 30, with Thursday’s winner receiving four tickets to this season’s Polar Express Train Ride and Friday’s winner receiving four skate passes to the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink. Attendees should arrive wearing favorite costumes between 6:00 PM and 6:50 PM. The winner will be announced before the movie starts.

Tickets are available now, and movie nights have historically sold out quickly. Visitors are encouraged to make their plans early.

Movies Under the Stars is just one part of the Halloween celebration happening in Old Sacramento Waterfront. Other experiences include:

Scarecrow Contest

Twenty-three businesses throughout Old Sacramento Waterfront have designed and decorated scarecrows to represent their shops. Guests are encouraged to search the district to find each one and help favorite local businesses win a prize by voting at www.OldSacramento.com.

Hayrides from Top Hand Ranch

All ages are welcome to experience a fun-filled hayride around the historic district. Pick-up will start around 3:00 PM at Waterfront Park on Front Street. Tickets are $5 each and rides are on the below dates.



Thursdays: October 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29

Fridays: October 9 and 30

Ghost Tours

The Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento Living History delve into the frighteningly real stories of past Sacramento citizens told from beyond the grave. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased here on any of these dates: October 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30.



Halloween Cruises from City Cruises

Celebrate Halloween on the Sacramento River with City Cruises! Guests can choose from a 21+ Halloween Alive After Five cruise featuring a DJ, spooky décor, and themed drinks, or a family-friendly Sights & Sips cruise with Halloween décor, season cocktails, and costumes encouraged. Tickets can be purchased here.

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner

On Saturday, October 31, at 6:00 PM, the Delta King is throwing a Murder Mystery Dinner that includes a multi-course dinner and a live whodunit performance, followed by a Halloween party. Tickets can be purchased here.

Movies Under the Stars is presented by Sac County Votes, with support from California State Parks, BIRD, Heringer Estates Family Vineyards & Winery, and The Bier Projekt.

More information about Movies Under the Stars is available at https://www.downtownsac.org/downtown-sac-experiences/movies-under-the-stars/. More information about all the Halloween and harvest related offerings at the Old Sacramento Waterfront is available at www.OldSacramento.com.