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MOSAC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Galaxy Café

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
Photo courtesy of MOSAC; from left to right: Incoming MOSAC Executive Director Carlos Gonzalez-Jaime; Cafe Operator Shiella Velilla; Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra; Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy

On September 18, 2026, SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Galaxy Café, a new gathering space designed to enhance the visitor experience. Now open to the public without a museum ticket, Galaxy Café provides a welcoming place for guests to relax and refuel while exploring MOSAC’s exhibits, programs, and planetarium experiences.

MOSAC is the region’s leading cultural destination for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education and exploration, offering over 100 interactive exhibits that make science hands-on for all ages. Northern California’s premier immersive science center, MOSAC draws roughly 200,000 visitors a year to Sacramento’s historic River District since opening in 2021.

For more information about SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, please visit www.visitmosac.org.

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Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

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