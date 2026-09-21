MOSAC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Galaxy Café

On September 18, 2026, SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Galaxy Café, a new gathering space designed to enhance the visitor experience. Now open to the public without a museum ticket, Galaxy Café provides a welcoming place for guests to relax and refuel while exploring MOSAC’s exhibits, programs, and planetarium experiences.

MOSAC is the region’s leading cultural destination for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education and exploration, offering over 100 interactive exhibits that make science hands-on for all ages. Northern California’s premier immersive science center, MOSAC draws roughly 200,000 visitors a year to Sacramento’s historic River District since opening in 2021.

For more information about SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, please visit www.visitmosac.org.