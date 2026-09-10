Midtown Second Saturday Highlighted by Pop-Up Party, Silent Disco and Immersive Live Art in Government Alley, Public Open House at The Jacquelyn, and More

The Midtown Association is pleased to present a series of elevated Midtown Second Saturday activations on September 12. A signature monthly activation for the Midtown Association, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday includes a full-sensory celebration of Midtown’s creative spirit district-wide where creativity takes over the streets and the energy carries into the night. Highlights for September 12 include a Pop-Up Party with a FREE Silent Disco in Government Alley behind The Mansion Apartments, a day-long public open house at The Jacquelyn, plus a Seed Bomb Making Workshop at the State Indian Museum State Historic Park, just to name a few.

Expected to draw nearly 9K visitors to Midtown each month, Midtown Second Saturday programming starts early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continues well into the evening. The monthly activations are designed to celebrate Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene along with the individuals who bring it to life. Attendees can enjoy an all-day/evening celebration of local artists and artistry, entertaining music, dance and theatre performances, culinary artistry in action, and food and drink specials at popular Midtown bars and restaurants. A sampling of the enhanced programming and special activations follows.

Midtown Second Saturday Highlights for September 12

Mornings at the Market – The crowd-favorite Midtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with special activations to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month (starting September 15) by making their own Loteria cards. Loteria is a festive game for all ages to celebrate culture and practice Spanish vocabulary. Visitors will be provided with free Loteria cards to design and color while at the Market (Information Booth at 20th & K Streets).

Signature Midtown Second Saturday Event: Pop-Up Party & Silent Disco – Attendees can enjoy a Pop-Up Party in Government Alley behind The Mansion Apartments complete with live artists and a silent disco from 8 to 10 p.m. Taking place in the immersive 16M Arts District as a fitting backdrop, the dance floor is open to everyone, free of charge. A limited VIP experience is also available (while supplies last) featuring wine pours from Moon Vine Wine and Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and soft serve from Maria’s Paella. VIP access is extended to three groups: residents of 16M apartment communities — including The Mansion, Mod at Midtown, Studio 30, Eleanor H16, The Grace, or Lavender Courtyard — with proof of residency; ticket holders for any upcoming Broadway Sacramento show with proof of ticket; and any attendee who makes a $20 or greater donation to Midtown Parks on site at the event. Plus, attendees will have the chance to enter for a chance to win free tickets to the upcoming 50th Annual Historic Home Tour presented by Preservation Sacramento.

Coordinates: Dispatch – With incredibly positive reviews from the community and art enthusiasts, the Coordinates: Dispatch art exhibit continues through October 10. The temporary (and ticketed) exhibit is curated by Sites of Vacancy and located inside the Historic 1937 Art Deco Fire Alarm Station building in Midtown’s Winn Park. Instead of being used to dispatch emergency signals as in the past (for nearly 90 years!), the building is the site for dispatching a one-of-a-kind responsive art exhibit featuring newly commissioned works from nearly 30 talented local artists.Admission is by timed entry, and visits are limited to 60 minutes. Advanced tickets are available here with proceeds benefiting the participating artists.

Midtown Mural Trail – Introduced in June, a self-guided Midtown Mural Trail invites guests to explore a curated collection of murals that showcase the creativity, culture, and stories that make Midtown unique. Using a free digital pass, explorers can check in at featured murals throughout the district, unlocking an interactive experience that awards points that can be redeemed for raffle entries on a number of amazing prizes. Along the way, guests hear directly from participating artists through exclusive audio recordings that provide insight into the inspiration, meaning, and process behind their work.

Small Business & Organization Activations (hours vary and subject to change) Anchor & Tree Coffee Roasting Co. (1412 16 th Street) – Live music from musician Flynn Martin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Der Biergarten Midtown (2332 K Street) – Live chalk art activation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. MARRS Building (1050 20 th Street) – Art pop-up from 4 to 6 p.m. Meza California (1415 16 th Street)– Live music with Mayita from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mike’s Camera (2200 J Street) – The City Before the Final Whistle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. State Indian Museum State Historic Park (2618 K Street) – Seed Bomb Making Workshop as part of Poppies in the Park activation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(hours vary and subject to change)

Gallery Shows & Special Events (hours vary) Archival Gallery (3223 Folsom Blvd.) – First Dibs reception with artists Debra Kreck-Harnish and Erin Martinelli setting up pop-up exhibitions in the Backroom Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. b. sakata garo (923 20th Street) – Jack Ogden exhibit and artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

(hours vary)

Venues Hyatt House (2719 K Street) – Live music performed by singer/songwriter Alan Connerley from 6 to 8 p.m. I Street Art Studios (1727 I Street) – Open studios from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Jacquelyn (1114 22 nd Street) – Open House celebrating public art with Verge Center for the Arts where the community is invited to experience The Creative Process, an immersive exhibit inspired by Anderson Resident Artist Davy Fiveash’s journey through inspiration, doubt, revision, and release. Open to the public for the day with immersive art experiences from 12 to 8 p.m., DJ Supe in the Glass Box from 3 to 6 p.m., and food & drinks available (for purchase) in The Cellar



For more details about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday activations (each year May through October), please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com. Plus, a helpful and user-friendly Midtown Second Saturday FAQ is available here. For background about a previous Midtown Second Saturday district-wide art installation, a case study of the 2025 Urban Dreams Art Experience is available here.

It is easier than ever to get to and navigate around Midtown. In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org.