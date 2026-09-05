Midtown Farmers Market Celebrates Farm-to-Fork Month, Hispanic Heritage Month & More in September  

Plus, community is encouraged to vote for the Midtown Farmers Market to help retain its title as No. 1 Farmers Market in California and become #1 in the Nation

A new fall season is upon us, and the Midtown Farmers Market has plenty to celebrate in September with the kick-off to Farm-to-Fork Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and so much more. Plus, the Market is hungry to retain its coveted title as #1 Best Farmers Market in California plus even become #1 in the nation. Public voting is underway as part of the 18th Annual America’s Farmland Celebration by American Farmland Trust where shoppers choose their favorite Farmers Market in America. Currently, the Midtown Farmers Market is in the top five in the nation but needs some ‘Midtown Love’ to get it to the top spot. The deadline to cast votes is by September 30 via this link.

The Midtown Farmers Market is proudly sponsored by Sutter Health and presented by SMUD. The open-air market first debuted in 2013 and is available on Saturdays year-round – rain or shine – with spring/summer hours now in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special Market Activations in September

The Midtown Farmers Market offers a variety of special activations and entertaining music in September presented by SMUD and takes place in Market Square located at 20th & K Streets (unless specified otherwise).

Saturday, September 5 – Farm-to-Fork Month Kick-Off

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – To celebrate the start of Farm-to-Fork Month, the Midtown Farmers Market is offering a free and food-focused Scavenger Hunt. Participants hungry for fun can pick up an activity sheet at the Information Booth. Once completed, participants can turn in their activity sheet to receive a prized Midtown Farmers Market sticker.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Upbeat music by Toast and Jam, a Northern California band that performs in acoustic format (and is aptly named for Farm-to-Fork Month!).

Saturday, September 12 – Midtown Second Saturday & Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Market attendees can celebrate the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month (starting September 15) by making their own Loteria cards. Loteria is a festive game for all ages to celebrate culture and practice Spanish vocabulary. Visitors will be provided with free Loteria cards to design and color while at the Market.

Market attendees can celebrate the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month (starting September 15) by making their own Loteria cards. Loteria is a festive game for all ages to celebrate culture and practice Spanish vocabulary. Visitors will be provided with free Loteria cards to design and color while at the Market. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music performed by the talented singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley.

Saturday, September 19

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Another celebratory Hispanic Heritage activity awaits Market attendees with a fun Adivina el Cultivo! (Guess the Crop!) game that will be available to play in the Kid Zone. Participants can explore the amazing fruits and vegetables of Latin America by reading the bilingual riddles on the outside of each flap and guess the secret market crop.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining music by A King’s Dream performing jazzy classics with a bass guitar and saxophone.

Saturday, September 26

The thriving, ever-growing and sprawling Midtown Farmers Market spans six-blocks. To make it as easy as possible to navigate, the sprawling and ever-evolving Midtown Farmers Market is identified by themed areas such as Artisan Alley, Boutique Boulevard, Market Square, Merchant Market, Producers Plaza, Savory Street, the Street Food Sacramento block, and Culinary Corridor. Last month in August, some layout refinements of the Midtown Farmers Market’s footprint took place (which resulted in an increase of more than 20 vendor spaces), as follows:

Culinary Corridor shifted to K Street between 19th and 20th.

shifted to K Street between 19th and 20th. Boutique Boulevard shifted to K Street between 21st and 22nd (this will allow room for 12 additional vendor spaces).

shifted to K Street between 21st and 22nd (this will allow room for 12 additional vendor spaces). Producers Plaza shifted to Kayak Alley (allowing room for 10 additional agricultural spaces).

A map of the market footprint is available on the www.ExploreMidtown.org website.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to reflect the thriving and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. In addition to title sponsor Sutter Health and presenting sponsor SMUD, ongoing support is also provided by community partners that include Kinect @ Southport’s Artisan Alley, Heller Pacific and Fulcrum Properties, Visit Sacramento, Golden 1, Republic Services, as well as the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, the Market’s Mobility Sponsor.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. More information about the Midtown Association being voted as the No. 1 farmers market in California and No. 3 in the nation is available here. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.