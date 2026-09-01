After 25 Years of Service, Fred Palmer to Retire as Executive Director of the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce

Palmer Will Focus Solely on Outword Magazine, the Region’s Award-Winning LGBTQ+ Publication

The Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce announced that Fred Palmer, a founding member of the Chamber in 2001, will retire as executive director effective December 31, 2026.* Palmer has served as executive director since 2018 and previously held several terms as president of both the Chamber’s board and the affiliated Rainbow Chamber Foundation. The Chamber’s mission is to support LGBTQ+-owned businesses by connecting small businesses, corporations, community partners, and allies.

”Fred Palmer is a lion of Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ business community and an inspiration to generations of leaders. During his long career, he has made vital, lasting contributions to both the region’s economic success and to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality,” said Thomas Kane, Board President of the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce and Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing, Digital and Product Management at Tri Counties Bank.

With support from a small staff and volunteer teams, the Chamber hosts monthly member mixers, networking lunches, and virtual business development workshops, along with several high-profile community events. One signature event is the region’s longest running Drag Queen Bingo, launched by Outword Magazine in 2009 and transferred to the Chamber after reaching a milestone of $100,000 in donations to community organizations. Under the Chamber’s leadership, the event has raised more than $600,000 for local nonprofits. Other major events include the annual Boas & Bow Ties Gala, next scheduled for October 22, 2026; a Health & Wellness Expo; Pride Day at the California State Fair; and Dashin’ Down the Delta, a fun run/walk that debuted in August 2026. The affiliated 501(c)(3) Rainbow Chamber Foundation also raises scholarship funds, which are awarded each fall at the Boas & Bow Ties Gala.

“Few individuals leave a legacy as impactful as Fred Palmer’s. Fred has dedicated decades to advancing the LGBTQ+ community through leadership, partnership, and unwavering advocacy. His vision has helped establish opportunities and educational scholarships that will continue to empower and support future leaders and community members for generations to come. We are profoundly grateful for Fred’s service, leadership, and the enduring foundation he leaves for those who follow,” said Annie Caruso, Board President of the Rainbow Chamber Foundation and Chief Administrative Officer of the Office of Health Equity by Design for Inclusive Excellence at UC Davis Health in Sacramento.

Throughout much of his career, Palmer has held two high-profile roles. He is also the founder and publisher of Outword Digital Media, now in its 31st year. The company publishes 24 digital issues of Outword Magazine each year, with new editions released on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Outword serves the LGBTQ+ community with news and entertainment while offering clients image consulting, logo design, fundraising support, and alternative distribution services. After retiring from the Chamber, Palmer will devote his full attention to the publication’s long-term success.

“Without question, it has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the region’s LGBTQ+ community by helping to found and lead the Rainbow Chamber and Foundation,” said Fred Palmer. “By stepping down from a leadership role with the organization, I can focus my attention on amplifying and elevating our voices and stories through my Outword Digital Media company. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to every community member and every business leader who has helped me – and us all – in this journey. Of course, I am not going anywhere and will continue to serve the community for which I have dedicated my entire career to, loudly and proudly as always.”

The organizations’ boards will begin searching for Palmer’s replacement in the coming weeks.

Palmer’s contributions to the Rainbow Chamber will be celebrated at the 2026 Boas & Bow Ties Gala; more information and/or tickets to the upcoming event is available here. And, for more information about the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce, please visit https://rainbowchamber.com/.

*Palmer’s last date may fluctuate based on when a replacement has been identified and in place.