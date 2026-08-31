810 Entertainment to Bring Food-Forward Dining, Bowling and Interactive Games to DOCO

— Northern California’s First 810 Entertainment Location Expected to Open Later this Year —

Downtown Commons (DOCO) presented by Sutter Health today announced that 810 Entertainment plans to open a food-forward dining and social entertainment destination at the plaza later this year. With 16 locations nationwide, the new venue will mark 810 Entertainment’s Northern California debut. The concept will occupy an approximately 25,000-square-foot, two-level space overlooking Golden 1 Center that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social.

“We are thrilled to welcome 810 Entertainment to DOCO and introduce its popular dining and entertainment concept to the Sacramento region,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “810 will build upon DOCO’s diverse merchant mix and growing collection of engaging experiential offerings, creating another dynamic destination for residents, visitors and guests.”

While entertainment will remain central to the concept, the Sacramento location is being designed as a food-first destination. Its expansive kitchen and dining areas will support a full-service restaurant and bar offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night service. With direct access to the award-winning Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, the venue is also expected to provide a new dining option for hotel guests, DOCO visitors, downtown residents, and the surrounding business community.

“This location gives us an exciting opportunity to showcase the full breadth of the 810 Entertainment experience,” said 810 Entertainment Founder and CEO Michael Siniscalchi. “Bowling and interactive games are important elements, but we are also creating a standout restaurant, bar, and event venue. With the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Golden 1 Center and everything happening at DOCO, this is an ideal setting to serve guests from breakfast through late night, whether they are joining us for a meal, a Sacramento Kings game, a corporate event or a night out.”

The venue is expected to feature eight bowling lanes, billiards, interactive darts, and a variety of additional social games. A substantial portion of the space will also be dedicated to private gatherings and corporate events, which have become an important part of 810 Entertainment’s business nationwide.

Plans for the lower level include working collaborating with a craft brewing partner to develop a dedicated beer-focused bar experience. The concept will take advantage of the venue’s distintive two-story layout and provide guests with another unique reason to visit.

The Sacramento location will be operated by a local franchise ownership group led by Seth Singh. The team plans to build upon the venue’s existing character and infrastructure while tailoring the 810 Entertainment experience to the Sacramento market.

“We see tremendous potential in this location,” said 810 Entertainment Sacramento Franchise Owner Seth Singh. “DOCO is already one of the region’s premier destinations for sports, dining, and entertainment, and we believe 810 will be a natural addition to the mix. Our goal is to create a place Sacramento can call their own — one that is equally welcoming for breakfast, dinner, a company event, a family outing or drinks and games before or after an event at Golden 1 Center.”

Construction and conversion of the space are expected to begin following completion of the lease and permitting process. Additional details about the restaurant concept, brewing partnership, employment opportunities and anticipated opening date will be announced as the project progresses.

Located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO is the mixed-use dining, retail and entertainment district surrounding Golden 1 Center and includes the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, and public gathering spaces.

For more information about 810 Entertainment, please visit For more information, visit www.810Bowling.com. And for more about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com.