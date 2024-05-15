Metro Chamber Foundation Announces Street Soccer USA as Leadership Sacramento Class Project Recipient

Every year the Leadership Sacramento program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation puts out an RFP for applications to be the recipient of their yearlong service project or ‘Class Project.’ With many deserving applicants this year, the Metro Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce Street Soccer USA as the beneficiary of the 2024 Leadership Sacramento Class Project.

Street Soccer USA is a national nonprofit organization whose local Sacramento branch has been making strides in the effort to fight poverty and strengthen community through soccer. By aiming to provide an alternative to the pay-to-play model of youth soccer in the United States for the 11m youth living at or below the poverty line in the United States with a focus on social impact. The Street Soccer USA curriculum connects soccer skills to life skills, giving players the tools they need to unlock their full potential. Through providing more opportunities for players to have fun, work hard, and lift each other up, on and off the field.

The project will focus on building a second park facility for Street Soccer to expand their programming and have a further reach in the Sacramento region. The site partner, Capitol College & Career Academy — a charter school in Old North Sacramento along the Del Paso Corridor — will be home to the new park. The facility will allow students at Capitol College & Career Academy to have an outdoor recreation space, which they currently do not have on campus, and will serve the greater community and Street Soccer programing after school hours.

The Leadership Sacramento program is designed to give participants behind-the-scenes access and exposure to topics, people, and places they may not experience anywhere else. Each month, Leadership Sacramento explores a new subject. The goal for each day is to give class participants a unique experience that furthers their knowledge of that subject, demonstrates the impact the subject has on the region, and provides information and connections to enable immediate community action. The program culminates in the completion of a community betterment project benefiting a local nonprofit. Over the past eight years, the classes have invested more than $1.8 million in local community nonprofits.

“It is incredible to see the impact of this leadership program and to witness the lasting effects on the community through our projects, all while developing the next generation of regional leaders,” said Savannah Fox, Program Manager of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation.

With more than 1,200 alumni of the program, the network of the program is wide-reaching. The program allows participants to meet and network with business leaders from a variety of industries, provides invaluable personal and professional development opportunities, and offers the potential to expand networking connections for participants.

The class is a cohort and moves through the program together throughout the year. The class is chaired by two alumni and every class convening is led by alumni who are subject matter experts on the topics.

“Leadership Sacramento gives you an honest, behind-the-scenes hard look at the region’s issues, amenities, and fun facts you never would have guessed,” said Samantha Hoshida, Program Supervisor at the City of Sacramento, Leadership Sacramento 2024 Program Chair and Class of 2017.

“Participating in this program is a once in a lifetime, life changing experience that makes you a better advocate for the Sacramento Regio.,”

The 2024 program is co-chaired by Deputy Chief Adam Green, Sacramento Police Department and Leadership Sacramento Class of 2018, who will chair the program’s 40th year in 2025.

Applications to apply to the 2025 program will open September 2, 2024, and can be found on the Leadership Sacramento website at www.LeadershipSacramento.org.There is a $150 application fee and tuition pending admittance into the program. For more information about Leadership Sacramento and/or the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, please visit MetroChamber.org/Foundation.