Midtown Association Celebrates Sacramento Pride Month with Series of Special Activations

While Midtown proudly celebrates the LGBTQ+ community all year long, the Midtown Association is excited to showcase special activities surrounding Pride Month in Sacramento. From an inclusivity workshop, celebratory rainbow lighting and colorful banners, Midtown Pride is clearly on display throughout the dynamic district.

“We believe Midtown Love is a verb – being in action to actively celebrate, include and proudly protect our fellow members,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Education and awareness help to foster understanding and acceptance, and we are intentional about our actions to ensure Midtown is a special place that is welcoming to everyone.”

A few of the special activations that celebrate Midtown Pride include the following:

﻿ “Pride, Pronouns & Progress: Gender Inclusion Training” Workshop – May 30

In partnership with WEAVE, the Midtown Association is proud to present “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress: Gender Inclusion Training,” an educational workshop for interested Midtown and Central City businesses. The free, hour-long inclusivity training session will take place at the Midtown Association office (1401 21st Street) on Thursday, May 30, starting at 10:30 a.m. Led by WEAVE and sponsored by the Midtown Association, the interactive training will take place in a small group setting and space is limited to 25 participants. Now in its fourth year, the purpose of the continuing series of workshops is to educate the business community and raise awareness about the importance of nurturing an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome, safe, and protected.

The 2024 training workshop will focus on three primary topics that include the following:

Educating interested businesses about gender identities

Gender rights in the workplace and beyond

The importance of pronouns that go well beyond he/him/his and she/her/hers to include gender-neutral or inclusive pronouns.

Interested Midtown and Central City businesses, residents and visitors can apply to participate in the “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress: Gender Inclusion Training,” via this link.

Sutter’s Fort Exterior Rainbow Lighting – June 7-10

In partnership with California State Parks and Sutter Health, the Midtown Association is proud to share plans to light the historic exterior walls of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park in vibrant rainbow colors during Sacramento Pride Weekend. The iconic walls of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park will be lit from sunset to sunrise over the course of the three nights. The area around Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park is one of the most significant green spaces in the central city, and is in close vicinity to upcoming development projects, hotels, and Sutter Health hospital, totaling approximately 7,000 nearby residents. In 2022, new exterior lighting around Sutter’s Fort was installed to improve the visibility and increase security in the area. The project also helps to recognize key dates of importance plus “shine a light” on the reinterpretation of the history of Sutter’s Fort, which is part of a key initiative underway throughout the California State Parks system.

Pride Banners on Display – Now through June

In an effort to celebrate and showcase the ever-enduring spirit of Midtown Pride, the Midtown Association recently installed 37 colorful and eye-catching banners along J Street. The installation of the banners serves to amplify the welcoming message and generate awareness throughout the community. Each day, it is estimated that 17,000 drivers use the J Street corridor which equates to one million+ over the course of the 60 days (not including pedestrian count). These banners along J Street are in addition to 10 permanent “Midtown Love: No Exceptions, No Exclusions” banners on display on 20th between J and K Streets – including in front of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

For more information about the Midtown Association’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/inclusive; and for more information about Midtown Sacramento and/or the Midtown Association in general, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.