ABC10 Announces Holly Gotwals of Rocklin Unified Adult Transition Program as the 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year

ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State’s College of Education announces Holly Gotwals of Rocklin Unified Adult Transition Program as the 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year. The prestigious award was presented at a special ceremony on May 8, 2024, that was emceed by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, along with Desiree Sheppard, Host and Executive Producer for ABC10’sweekday lifestyle show, ”Your California Life.”

Chosen from 12 deserving monthly award recipients, Holly Gotwals was selected as the 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year by Sacramento State College of Education board members. A graduate of Sacramento State, Ms. Gotwals has been teaching for 23 years. She teaches a special education adult transition class for students 18-22 years old who have moderate/severe needs and did not receive a high school diploma. The focus of her class is to teach the students functional English, functional math, current events, independent living skills, vocational, cooking, nutrition/fitness, community skills, social/safety skills, career awareness, self-advocacy, and mobility training.

When asked how she felt about being named the ABC10 2023/2024 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year – with the help of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt – Ms. Golwals replied (in part), “I am shocked, feel very blessed and overwhelmed. There were a lot of great teachers that were nominated so thank you. We teach independent living skills, life skills, mobility training, and self-advocacy. We want the students to be as independent as possible when they leave our program at the age of 22.”

A story about Ms. Golwals (also the January 2024 Teacher of the Month recipient) is available here and a “Your California Life” segment with Ms. Gotwals and Julie DePrada-Schott from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is available here.

In place for 20+ years, the Teacher of the Month program is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth. In addition, ABC10’s Teacher of the Month program was showcased during the 2023 Sacramento Business Journal’s Corporate Citizenship Awards in which the station received an award in the Corporate Champion for Education category. To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.