DOCO Offers Lovely Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend

DOCO (Downtown Commons) has announced opportunities to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, May 11-12. Guests are encouraged to plan a special day at the plaza with mom, shopping, brunching, and enjoying all that DOCO has to offer.

A sampling of Mother’s Day experiences, specials, and gift ideas available at DOCO plaza include:

Cakes by Jeff the Chef: DOCO’s award-winning dessert chef is offering a Rose’ Cheesecake available Mother’s Day weekend only, while supplies last.

Echo & Rig: This steakhouse is a perfect dining destination with brunch available all weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations are recommended and are available here.

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar : To add some sparkle, Fizz is hosting Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and advance reservations are available here.

Lash Lounge: Beautiful options await at Lash Lounge, which is celebrating Mother's Day by offering a special $150 gift card for $130 as well as an opportunity to buy any three ancillary services (Lash Lift, Brow Lamination, Lash Tinting, Brow Tinting) and receive one free; all four services must be the same.

Polanco Cantina: With plenty of Mexican inspired menu items sourced with local ingredients, brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited reservations are available online via OpenTable.

Punch Bowl Social : On Sunday, May 12 and in partnership with LaMarca, this family-friendly destination will honor moms with a delicious brunch, beats and beverages. The menu will include favorite items such as the Punch Bowl Breakfast Burrito with eggs, potatoes, black beans, Monterey Jack, pork green chiles and crema. As an added treat, special mimosas or bubbly 'Momosas" will be available.

Trü Encompass Beauty: DOCO's luxurious spa and salon is offering a gift card special for Mother's Day. When guests purchase online, they will receive $100 off a $500 gift card with discount code TRUSPECIAL.

The 7 th Street Standard*: Moms with an appetite for a scrumptious brunch will enjoy The 7 th Street Standard's special menu crafted with seasonal flavors and locally sourced ingredients including a Smoked Trout Scotch Egg dish or Grilled Asparagus Benedict. Open for brunch on Mother's Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations are limited and available here.

Moms with an appetite for a scrumptious brunch will enjoy The 7 Street Standard’s special menu crafted with seasonal flavors and locally sourced ingredients including a Smoked Trout Scotch Egg dish or Grilled Asparagus Benedict. Open for brunch on Mother’s Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations are limited and available here. Willow Restaurant & Bar*: Located in The Exchange Sacramento adjacent to DOCO, Willow is offering a chef-created Mother’s Day brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with specials that include a Lobster BTLA with Maine lobster, applewood smoked bacon, baby gem lettuce, heirloom tomato, avocado, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough or a bucatini carbonara dish with English peas, pancetta and Grana Padano cheese. Advance reservations are available here.

The plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. As a special DOCO incentive, shoppers will receive double points on Mother’s Day weekend (May 11-12). Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Social Media Tags: #DOCOSacramento, #HelloDOCO