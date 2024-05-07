Midtown Association Launches Another Exciting Season of Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday

The Midtown Association is proud to launch another exciting season of re-invigorated Second Saturday monthly activations kicking off on May 11 and continuing through October 12, 2024. Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday district-wide programming is presented by the Midtown Association, Five Star Bank, SKK Developments, Visit Sacramento, and the City of Sacramento. The monthly activations are designed to celebrate Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene along with the individuals who bring it to life. Attendees can enjoy an all-day/evening celebration of local artists and artistry, entertaining music, dance and theatre performances, culinary arts, family-friendly park activities, and food and drink specials at popular Midtown bars and restaurants.

“We could not be more excited to launch another season of enhanced Midtown Second Saturday programming as we continue to honor and showcase Midtown’s pivotal role as Sacramento’s center for culture, creativity and vibrancy,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “There will be plenty of unexpected surprises and new elements for the community to experience and enjoy this year. We invite friends, families, neighbors and visitors alike to join us each month to enjoy these uniquely Midtown experiences that are made possible by our incredible local businesses, artists, musicians, and creatives who make Midtown such an inviting and dynamic destination.”

Expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Midtown each month, Midtown Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. These activations are supported by valued activity sponsors that include Another Planet Entertainment, Blue Diamond Growers, CADA, Eleanor H16 Apartments & MG Properties, The Handle District, Heller Pacific and Fulcrum Properties, Stonebridge Properties & Teichert, and Thomas Roth. A diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown each Second Saturday with dedicated activations at Muir Park or Fremont Park (depending on the month), the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P Street, and at select multifamily residences including 19J, 1801L Apartments, 17 Central, 16 Powerhouse, St. Anton, The Mansion Apartments, and The Press at Midtown Quarters.

Midtown Second Saturday Programming for Saturday, May 11 :

All day/evening (timing and locations vary) – Galleries, studios and theatre activations may include special performances and receptions, “meet the artist” opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours.

(timing and locations vary) – Galleries, studios and theatre activations may include special performances and receptions, "meet the artist" opportunities, and behind-the-scenes studio tours. All day/evening – Midtown mural self-guided walk (a map is available here)

– Midtown mural self-guided walk (a map is available here) 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Midtown Farmers Market special art experiences at 20th & K Streets

– Midtown Farmers Market special art experiences at 20th & K Streets 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – fun and free hands-on art activities for families and youth at Muir Park (1515 C Street) that include:
A vegan food festival and art market by 916Vegan
Entertaining live music
Family First lowrider car show
Latin dance lessons by Dance on the Edge with a 30-minute class starting at 12:30 p.m., 45-minute class starting at 1:30 p.m., and 1-hour class starting at 2:30 p.m.

Community graffiti wall by local artist Gabriel Lopez from 12 to 4 p.m.
Face painting by Pixie Tribe from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors will also be able to take Instagram-worthy photos in front of the 2024 Second Saturday poster.

2 to 8 p.m. – new this year, a curated Midtown Second Saturday Art Walk route (1.5 to 2 miles in length) is available with up to 10 local stops at galleries, studios, restaurants, bars, and multifamily properties and include pop-up art experiences. The season’s first curated Art Walk starts at The Press Midtown (1714 21 st Street) at 2 p.m. with other stops that include Alaro Craft Brewery, Self Designs Art Gallery, Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, Capital Theater, Mike’s Camera, Burger Patch, Little Relics, and Golden Bear. Both free and VIP options are available for the curated Art Walk. To RSVP for the free Art Walk and receive the complete map, please visit this link. Plus, participants can add food & drink tasting at three participating restaurants through a VIP guided art walk purchase for $50, available via this link.

– new this year, a curated Midtown Second Saturday Art Walk route (1.5 to 2 miles in length) is available with up to 10 local stops at galleries, studios, restaurants, bars, and multifamily properties and include pop-up art experiences. 4 to 8 p.m . – additional lively Midtown Second Saturday experiences, complete with buskers and pop-up activities, are available throughout the district in the early evening. Specifically, attendees are encouraged to stroll along 28 th Street from J to N Streets and enjoy art markets and live performances at 20 th and K Streets as well as 24 th and K Streets with call outs that include: Block Party at 20 th and K Streets produced by World’s Worst Expo Block Party at 24 th and K Streets produced by Kulture

10 p.m. and later – five pre-approved e-permit holders will host Midtown Second Saturday After Parties with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy and dance. Official After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Mango's, and The Cabin.

– five pre-approved e-permit holders will host Midtown Second Saturday After Parties with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy and dance. Official After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Mango’s, and The Cabin. All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary)– food and drink specials and culinary art in action at Midtown bars and restaurants.

2024 Midtown Mini Midtown Love Celebration

Coinciding with the kick-off of the 2024 season of Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday programming, the Midtown Association will present a reimagined Midtown Mini Midtown Love celebration. With elevated and engaging art experiences throughout the evening, the Midtown Mini Midtown Love is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate and enjoy excellent food and drinks while surrounded by Midtown’s influencers, partners, business owners, and creatives.

Previously hosted at Faces Nightclub for many years, this annual celebration will move to The Mansion Apartments (1517 H Street) from 6 to 9 p.m., which will be transformed into a lush oasis for a grand garden party themed soiree.

Prominently featured will be a 35-piece art gallery curated by Faith J. McKinnie, specialty cocktails, craft beer and wine, live music, live performers, unique culinary experiences, awe-inspiring décor, and more.

This spirited fundraiser is an opportunity to network with Midtown’s key influencers, business owners, and community members, but more importantly, will help to support the business community and local parks in Midtown. Specifically, the funds raised from the Midtown Mini Midtown Love event go toward grants to small businesses, street buskers to liven the community, restaurant and retail promotions, park infrastructure, and healthy community programming.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Led by the Midtown Association, the reimagined Midtown Mini Midtown Love Celebration is presented by SKK Developments and supported by involved sponsors such as LBT Investments, Pappas Investments, Bardis & Miry Development, Paragary Restaurant Group, Ravel Rasmussen Properties & Legado de Ravel, and Sacramento Regional Transit.

For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated, please visit www.midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at www.exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq. For visitors traveling from out of town (or those looking for a local staycation), Midtown offers several amazing options to stay overnight at boutique hotels including the Fort Sutter Hotel and Hyatt House.

To make attending Midtown Second Saturday as convenient and accessible as possible, SacRT is offering free rides to Midtown on May 11. To take advantage of the free rides, community members simply downtown the flyer at https://www.sacrt.com/sacrt-free-ride-flyers/ (a print-out or screen shot of the flyer is acceptable and only one flyer is needed per group). In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.