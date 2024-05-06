ABC10 Honored with a 2024 Salud! Community Impact Award from the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

ABC10, a TEGNA-owned media station, was honored with a Salud! Community Impact Award by the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SACHCC). Each year, the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates the cultural and economic impact of the Hispanic community across the region by recognizing the extraordinary companies, organizations, and individuals that make significant contributions to improving the economic prosperity for Hispanics across Greater Sacramento. The 2024 Salud Community Champion award was presented to Risa Omega, ABC10’s President & General Manager, at a special awards reception at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento on May 2, 2024.

“ABC10 has always been a strong advocate and voice for small businesses and community organizations in our Greater Sacramento Region for many years,” said Cathy Rodriguez Aguirre, President & CEO of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “During the pandemic, when businesses were doing all they could do to survive, ABC10 brought them hope. Through ABC10’s various platforms, storytelling, and resources, they elevated many of these entrepreneurs to be seen and supported. Their recognition program for small businesses uplifted them and helped keep their doors open – it’s the perfect time to celebrate the contributions of ABC10 and it’s our honor to recognize them with our 2024 Salud Community Impact Award.”

Other local awardees included the following: Entrepreneur of the Year: Marie Mertz, owner Todo un Poco; Small Business of the Year: Exceldent Dentistry; President’s Award: Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet; and Corazón de la Comunidad Award: Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City of Sacramento.

For more information about the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Salud! Awards, please visit https://sachcc.org/salud.

To learn more about ABC10 and its mission, or to watch award-winning special reports and other exemplary news stories, please visit www.abc10.com or www.youtube.com/ABC10. In addition, ABC10 can be live streamed via the ABC10+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire.