Midtown Farmers Market Offers Wonderful Ways to Celebrate in May

The Midtown Association has a series of fresh, free, and family-friendly activations planned in May to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, the kick-off of Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday, and National Heath Month, too. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit and produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours now in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A sampling of some of the special activations happening in May at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following (Market Square is located at 20th & K Streets):

Saturday, May 4 – Cinco de Mayo Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – A fun and free loteria scavenger hunt that highlights Hispanic owned businesses will take place throughout the market in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Interested guests are encouraged to pick up loteria cards at the information tent at Market Square beginning at 9 a.m. then they have until 1 p.m. to seek out the answers and turn in the cards. The first three individuals who complete their cards will each win a $20 gift card to Zocalo’s.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining and upbeat music by JAS Music in Market Square.

Saturday, May 11 – Midtown Second Saturday & Mother’s Day Weekend Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The market is filled with fresh flowers, hand-made jewelry, gourmet food items, sweet treats, and many other unique, artisan made goods that make great Mother’s Day gifts.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Local business and market vendor Family Slime will host a custom Second Saturday themed slime bar where everyone (kids and the young-at-heart) can create their own slime with different scents, colors, charms, etc.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Local artists throughout the market will have live demonstrations at their booth (look for special Midtown Second Saturday signage and pop in to see live artistry in action).

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley in Market Square.

Saturday, May 18:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Captivating beats played by DJ Klean in Market Square

Saturday, May 25 – National Heart Month Market

9 to 10:30 a.m. – Sacramento’s top rated fitness studio InstaPhysique will host a mini-trampoline work-out for ages 18 and over (all fitness levels welcome) in Market Square



Each Saturday, the Midtown Farmers Market offers a vibrant showcase of local talent and exquisite offerings. For example, shoppers can discover the intricate beauty of handcrafted calligraphy maps – painstakingly created by the traveling calligrapher – alongside the charming and witty card designs from Spacepig Press. And, interested adults can elevate the experience with delightful wine tastings featuring selections from esteemed vendors such as Acheson Wine Company, Kirchhoff Family Wines, and Lucid Wines plus immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, where community spirit thrives and creativity flourishes.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the thriving and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.