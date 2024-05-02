California Lawyers Association Continues to Lead the Charge in Recognizing and Addressing Mental Health Issues Within the Legal Profession

As mental health continues to be a pressing concern within the legal profession, the Health and Wellness Committee of the California Lawyers Association (CLA) is proud to announce its participation in Well-Being Week in Law, organized by the Institute for Well-Being Week in Law, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting mental health awareness within the legal community. With a focus on recognizing and addressing the challenges faced by legal professionals, the annual Well-Being Week In Law aims to provide resources, support, and education designed to promote mental health and well-being in the legal community.

Happening throughout California, the week-long series of events kicks off on May 6 and runs through May 10, 2024. Our events feature a diverse lineup of speakers and activities designed to address the unique stressors and pressures facing lawyers today. From the importance of movement and music in combating stress to the exploration of civility in legal practice, each activity will offer valuable insights and practical strategies for maintaining mental health wellness in a demanding profession.

Event Schedule:

Monday, May 6: “Let’s Go Dancing Zumba with Attorney Kat Koh and Discover the Benefits of Movement with Music” | Register here

“Let’s Go Dancing Zumba with Attorney Kat Koh and Discover the Benefits of Movement with Music” | Register here Wednesday, May 8: “Health and Wellness in California Law: The Effect of Civility in the Practice and from the Bench” (Presented by CLA/CJA) | Register here

“Health and Wellness in California Law: The Effect of Civility in the Practice and from the Bench” (Presented by CLA/CJA) | Register here Thursday, May 9: “Building a Healthier Legal Community Together: Health & Wellness Committee Open Forum & Town Hall Meeting” (Presented by CLA Health and Wellness Committee) | Register here

These events are not just about raising awareness but also about taking action to address the alarming statistics uncovered in the “Stress, Drink, Leave: An Examination of Gender-Specific Risk Factors for Mental Health Problems and Attrition Among Licensed Attorneys” report released in 2023. The study revealed concerning levels of depression, anxiety, and risky drinking among practicing attorneys, with women experiencing disproportionately worse mental health outcomes.

“We are proud to support the global effort to prioritize mental health within the legal profession and join Well-Being Week in Law in an effort to raise awareness to this important cause,” says Betty Williams, President of the California Lawyers Association. “We recognize that supporting the well-being of our fellow law professionals is essential for maintaining a healthy and thriving workplace culture.”

For more information about CLA’s participation in Well-Being Week In Law and to register for events, please visit https://calawyers.org/health-and-wellness/. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Sacramento, more information about the California Lawyers Association is available at www.calawyers.org.