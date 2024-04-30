With Fresh Produce and Hot Lunch, Weekly Certified Farmers’ Markets Return to Downtown Sacramento

Certified Farmers’ Markets return to the downtown grid beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Downtown employees, residents and visitors will enjoy hot lunch options from an array of Sacramento’s most popular food vendors while also picking up their weekly groceries supplied by local farmers on Capitol Mall on Wednesdays and in Cesar Chavez Plaza on Thursdays.

“Creating a vibrant, central neighborhood includes providing amenities that encourage people to gather in community spaces,” says Michael Ault, executive director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Our Certified Farmers’ Markets do just that by transforming underutilized spaces into welcoming places for employees, residents and visitors where you can eat lunch, grab groceries, listen to music and stay for a while.”

Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market:

Downtown Sacramento’s popular Certified Farmers’ Market returns to Capitol Mall for another sunny season on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. With a large selection of farmers, downtown employees, residents, and visitors can stroll up and down Capitol Mall to buy their weekly, locally sourced groceries, baked goods, fresh flowers and more. For employees who work on Capitol Mall and residents who live in the nearby communities, this market provides a convenient lunch break spot just steps away from the office or home.

Additionally, customers shopping with a CalFresh/EBT card can use their benefits at the Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market thanks to Alchemist CDC. By visiting the CalFresh booth before shopping, customers can deduct the amount they would like to spend from their card. That amount will be given to them in $1 vouchers that can be used for all eligible items at participating vendors. Customers can also earn up to $10 free dollars in Market Match for fresh produce.

Bodega Days at Cesar Chavez Plaza:

Bodega Days at Cesar Chavez Plaza returns on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with hot food, handmade goods, and local produce. This season will also feature live music every other week. Introduced last year, the mobile park infrastructure returns with artist-made ping pong tables, cornhole, book carts, and imagination playground, making Cesar Chavez Plaza a vibrant place to eat lunch, play games, and listen to music.

Weekly Schedules :

Capitol Mall Farmers Market — Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 1 through October 30 at Capitol Mall, 6th Street & Capitol Mall

— Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 1 through October 30 at Capitol Mall, 6th Street & Capitol Mall Bodega Days at Cesar Chavez Plaza — Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 2 through September 26 at Cesar Chavez Plaza, 9th & J streets

More information is available at GoDowntownSac.com. Community members hungry for the latest news and information about the Downtown Certified Farmers’ Market are encouraged to follow Downtown Sac on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market is produced with support from Bank of the West Tower (500 Capitol Mall), BBK Law, Pac West Office Equities LP (555 Capitol Mall), 455 Capitol Mall Complex, Shorestein Properties LLC (621 Capitol Mall).