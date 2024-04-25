Midtown Association Announces Series of Summertime Health & Wellness Activations at Five Midtown Parks

Midtown Parks is excited to announce a new season of fun and free “Fresh Air: Midtown Parks” health and wellness classes available at five popular parks from May through September, 2024. Offering an activation on every weekday, the health and wellness activations provide a diverse range of fitness classes including Zumba, Yoga, Bootcamp, and more, catering to all ages and fitness levels that take place at Fremont Park, Marshall Park, Muir Park, Winn Park, and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park.

Starting on May 1, the schedule of “Fresh Air: Midtown Parks” free activations is as follows:

Mondays from 4-5 p.m. at Marshall Park (915 27 th Street) – Strength & Mobility Training, a low-impact, full-body exercise aimed at improving joint mobility and mental well-being

Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at Muir Park (1515 C Street) – Zumba with Jackie for a fun-filled cardio and dance workout that feels like a party

Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) – Yoga with Yoga Moves Us to practice gentle movements, stretching and breathing techniques

Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at Winn Park (1616 28 th Street) – Bootcamp with Jarita, combining cardio and strength training for a dynamic workout

Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) – Yoga with Yoga Moves Us to focus on alignment, balance, and relaxation

Friday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street) – Yoga to help wind down the week with Yoga Moves Us, promoting alignment and balance in a tranquil setting

New this year, Midtown Parks is partnering with Xoso Sport & Social League to introduce special kickball activities to add yet another dimension to its community fitness offerings. The kickball activation will take place at Muir Park on Monday, May 20, and again on Wednesday, May 29 from 6-7 p.m.

Workouts are open to all ages and fitness levels. Class schedules are subject to change and additional classes may be added at a later date. These outdoor activations are examples of ways Midtown Parks supports the well-being of the community by creating centrally located public spaces designed to provide opportunities for recreation, leisure, and to build relationships with neighbors.

In addition to enjoying the classes, the community is also encouraged to donate to Midtown Parks on Big Day of Giving (May 2). Launched in 2019, Midtown Parks is non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the Midtown Association that aligns with the mission of the organization to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core and is dedicated to enhancing community health and well-being.

For more information about upcoming activations and/or ways to sponsor or support Midtown Parks on Big Day of Giving and throughout the year, please visit www.MidtownParks.org.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.