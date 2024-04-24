History Museum Celebrates the Season at the 3rd Annual Old Sacramento Spring Festival

With spring in full bloom, the Sacramento History Museum invites the community to celebrate the season during a fun, free and family-friendly Old Sacramento Spring Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The fun-filled festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the sycamore-shaded lawn just across from the Sacramento History Museum and California State Railroad Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

A collaboration of the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Living History, and the Sacramento Country Dance Society, the 3rd Annual Old Sacramento Spring Festival is highlighted by hourly dances around a 15-foot maypole – complete with a crown and ribbons – as well as traditional country dances to upbeat live music.

Over time and throughout centuries, similar spring celebrations and traditions cross various cultures. In Sacramento, “City of Festivals” spring celebrations date back to 1885 when the “Grand Festival of Flowers” honored philanthropist and art museum founder Margaret Crocker. The upcoming Old Sacramento Spring Festival draws from that tradition, as well as Camellia Festivals that celebrated Sacramento’s now 160-year association with its official flower.

In addition to dancing, festival attendees can also enjoy historic living history demonstrations, live fencing, hands-on arts-and-crafts stations, balloon animals, gold panning, lawn games such as cornhole and giant Jenga, and more.

For more information about the Old Sacramento Spring Festival, the Sacramento History Museum or Sacramento Living History, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.