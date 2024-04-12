Midtown Association Invites Community to a Spirited Stretch, Sip & Support Happy Hour on April 18

The Midtown Association encourages the community to a special Stretch, Sip & Support Happy Hour activation on Thursday, April 18, 2024, to generate support and excitement leading up to the Big Day of Giving happening on May 2. The spirited evening activities start with free yoga in the park provided by Yoga Moves Us from 5 to 6 p.m. at Marshall Park (915 27th Street); all levels are welcome, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mat. In addition, participants and community members are encouraged to enjoy happy hour at the nearby Lock & Key + Tapas Bar (2718 J Street) from 5 to 8 p.m. with 10 percent of all sales going to support Midtown Parks.

Launched in 2019, Midtown Parks is a non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the organization that dovetails with the mission of the Midtown Association to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. Ongoing efforts showcase, activate and energize six centrally located parks in Midtown which include the following: Fremont Park (1515 Q Street), Truitt Bark Park (1818 Q Street), Marshall Park (915 27th Street), Muir Park (1515 C Street), Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street), and Winn Park (1616 28th Street). In addition to continuing to raise funds to invest into Midtown Parks, the Midtown Association works to increase the well-being of the community by activating existing public spaces to provide more opportunities for recreation and leisure, which serve to strengthen neighborhoods.

“Having activated green spaces in an urban setting is crucial to the health and well-being of residents and visitors and we are committed to making investments that bring that to reality for all six parks in Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We hope the community will show support for this mission by joining us for our first-ever Stretch, Sip & Support Happy Hour where they’ll be able to enjoy free yoga and purchase delicious drinks & bites that raise funds for Midtown Parks. Fundraisers like this help us continue to provide special programming like our free weekly health and wellness classes that resume in our prized parks May – September.”

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. More information about Midtown Parks is available at www.exploremidtown.org/midtown-parks and details about the Big Day of Giving happening on May 2 is available here. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.