Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians to Present Mómti Market (River Market) on April 13

In proud partnership with the Sacramento History Museum, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians is excited to present Mómti Market (River Market) on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and family-friendly, the market will take place inside the Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and be filled with artisan-made goods crafted by talented California Native artists offering items for purchase such as jewelry, baskets, cultural art and graphic art.

The pop-up market will include 20 vendors, plus interactive demonstrations, and educational booths on display for visitors to browse, shop and experience. Popular for all ages, a sampling of the hands-on demonstrations available will include basketry, acorn processing, cordage, along with fun and games. Guests will also have the opportunity to connect with and learn from California Native artists and demonstrators on-site for the special activation.

The Mómti Market is presented in conjunction with the Sacramento History Museum’s Mómtim Pewinan (River People), an exhibition guest curated by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians’ Exhibits & Collections Department. With free admission, the community is also encouraged to explore the installation to learn about contemporary Nisenan culture and how today’s artists and culture bearers maintain the old ways through the practice of Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

Located at 101 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day). For more information about California Native Market and/or other exhibits and programs offered by the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.