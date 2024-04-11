Home » Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians to Present Mómti Market (River Market) on April 13
Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians to Present Mómti Market (River Market) on April 13

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
Photo courtesy of Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians

In proud partnership with the Sacramento History Museum, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians is excited to present Mómti Market (River Market) on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and family-friendly, the market will take place inside the Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and be filled with artisan-made goods crafted by talented California Native artists offering items for purchase such as jewelry, baskets, cultural art and graphic art.

The pop-up market will include 20 vendors, plus interactive demonstrations, and educational booths on display for visitors to browse, shop and experience. Popular for all ages, a sampling of the hands-on demonstrations available will include basketry, acorn processing, cordage, along with fun and games. Guests will also have the opportunity to connect with and learn from California Native artists and demonstrators on-site for the special activation.

The Mómti Market is presented in conjunction with the Sacramento History Museum’s Mómtim Pewinan (River People), an exhibition guest curated by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians’ Exhibits & Collections Department. With free admission, the community is also encouraged to explore the installation to learn about contemporary Nisenan culture and how today’s artists and culture bearers maintain the old ways through the practice of Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

Located at 101 I Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Sacramento History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day). For more information about California Native Market and/or other exhibits and programs offered by the Sacramento History Museum, please visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

