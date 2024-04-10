Metro Chamber Foundation Salutes 2019 “Inspire Giving” Grant Recipient Department of Sound for Continued Success and New Residency

The Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation is excited to share in the success of its 2019 Inspire Giving recipient Department of Sound that is celebrating a new residency at the recently opened Shattered Records, a state-of-the art recording studio in Sacramento. The local nonprofit organization provides music and podcasting programs to underserved youth in the region that includes a five-year Sound Mind Initiative aimed at leveraging the transformative power of music and sound production to alleviate mental health challenges faced by young individuals.

“Back in 2019, the Metro Chamber Foundation awarded the Department of Sound with a $10,000 Inspire Giving grant to help get our organization going,” said John Hamilton Hodgson, CEO and Co-Founder of Department of Sound. “That was our first significant donation which has allowed our organization to grow into an organization with a current budget of nearly $600,000 and the implementation of numerous programs that have benefited thousands of young people throughout the Sacramento region.”

Established in 2009, Inspire Giving is a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. It is now a fully funded endowment fund administered by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation where interested individuals contribute to collectively give a donation larger than they could give on their own.

“Inspire Giving was conceived from the notion and adage ‘a little bit is enough if enough people do it’,” said Randy Sater President of StoneBridge Properties, part of the Teichert Family of Companies, and Past President of the Sacramento Metro Chamber. “As a Metro Chamber Foundation Giving Circle, individual Chamber members can accomplish much greater philanthropy by pooling their resources with other like-minded members. As a recipient of Inspire Giving funds, it is truly gratifying to see the success that Department of Sound is achieving!”

Through the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation leadership team, donors, and partnerships, Inspire Giving also provides in-kind services, donations, and support as needed. In the last 15 years, Inspire Giving has supported 15 nonprofits through $150,000 in grants and well over $1,000,000 in in-kind support and services.

“It is a real point-of-pride to recognize and honor the Department of Sound, a nonprofit that utilized an Inspire Giving grant from the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation as seed money to flourish and grow into an amazing organization that gives back to the community in such meaningful ways,” said Robert W. Heidt, Jr., President & CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber. “I support and applaud the Foundation’s efforts to ensure the Inspire Giving program continues on the path to make a powerful impact to other deserving local nonprofits as well.”

The Foundation’s Inspire Giving grant selection process is unique. Each year, all Founding and Legacy Members, along with individuals who have donated a minimum of $25 to Inspire Giving during the previous calendar year collaboratively select, via a voting process, how the endowment’s income will be distributed to a charitable organization within the Greater Sacramento Region.

More information about Department of Sound is available at www.deptofsound.org and more information about the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation’s Inspire Giving program is available here.