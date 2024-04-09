Concerts in the Park Returns with an Expanded Footprint for 31st Year

Downtown Sacramento Partnership has announced the much-anticipated Concerts in the Park series lineup, bringing live music BACK to downtown Sacramento on Friday evenings, May 3 through July 26, 2024 (except July 5). New this year, Concerts in the Park is expanding its footprint in Cesar Chavez Plaza to cover more than half of 10th Street and J Street. With this additional space, Downtown Sacramento Partnership has invited community partners to activate within the park, including a vintage market presented by World’s Worst Expo, Silent Disco presented by Hall of Fame, an artist collective to produce a community art project, and a beauty bar provided by a local salon.

This string of musical events serves as the launch to Northern California’s music festival season, offering a fun, free and safe experience for everyone to enjoy. Filled with local food vendors, artists, musicians and more, Concerts in the Park is the largest and longest-running free outdoor music festival in Northern California and showcases the talents of local and national bands and DJs at Cesar Chavez Plaza (9th & J Streets) in Downtown Sacramento.

“Sacramento has a rich history of being home to up-and-coming musicians and cultivating a rich music scene, and we’re proud to be a part of that,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “As important as it is to capitalize on the momentum to Sacramento is seeing with festivals, it’s equally important for us to invest in people. We’re excited this year to provide more spaces and platforms for local creatives and create a unique experience for Sacramento.”

The dynamic and high-energy 31st Annual Concerts in the Park line-up of nearly 60 talented national and local bands and DJs includes sounds from musical artists such as Destroy Boys (Pop-punk), Michael Marcagi (Folk Rock), Kool John (Hip Hop), Felix Cartal (Electronic), and Arden Park Roots (Reggae Jam) along with popular DJs including DJ Lady Char, Complex, and DJ Oasis, just to name a few. A detailed line-up along with more information about Concerts in the Park is available here.

In addition to an expanded footprint, this year, Concerts in the Park will have surprise vendors and guests throughout the season, releasing the news on their Instagram account @cipsacramento May through July.

A production of Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Concerts in the Park 2024 is proudly sponsored by Dignity Health, Xfinity & Comcast Business, Donaghy Sales, FOX40, Republic Services, Audacy, and Visit Sacramento. For more information about downtown Sacramento, please visit GoDowntownSac.com.