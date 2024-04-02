Midtown Farmers Market Kicks off Fresh Spring Season in April

Celebrating its 11th consecutive season in the heart of the dynamic district, Midtown Association has a series of fresh, free and family-friendly activations planned in April highlighted by fitness workouts, citrus tasting, entertaining music, interactive games, a spring fashion show, and more. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit and produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the open-air market is available year-round with spring/summer hours now in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A sampling of some of the special activations happening in April at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following (Market Square is located at 20th & K Streets):

Saturday, April 6:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Goodful will host a citrus tasting in partnership with a local farmer in Producer’s Plaza where shoppers can learn about farming and their sustainability practices plus receive giveaways (while supplies last)

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tipsy Putt will host a fun and family-friendly putting green activation in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Captivating beats played by DJ Klean in Market Square

Saturday, April 13:

9 to 10 a.m. – Sacramento-based fitness studio Instaphysique (that is opening a new location in the 19J building) will host three 10 to 15-minute mini trampoline workouts in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley in Market Square

Saturday, April 20:

8 a.m. to noon – Sac Republic FC will host spirited yard games in Producer’s Plaza

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – JAS Music will take over Market Square with live saxophone and entertaining beats

Saturday, April 27:

9 to 10:30 a.m. – G6 Performance Training will host three 10 to 15-minute fitness classes in Market Square

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Live music by singer/songwriter John Alan Connerley returns to Market Square to delight audience with his musical mastery

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Spring Fashion Show in the WEAVE parking lot that highlights items/styling from market vendors and four-legged friends with participation from Fig Mobile Fashion, Owlhaired Designs, Wildflower Daydreams, Bunker’s Attic, Art Scarf, and more

Every Saturday, the Midtown Farmers Market is filled with local vendors and artisans that offer a diverse array of gifts such as fragrant fresh flowers by returning vendor KC Flowers or hand-soldered framed florals by Owlhaired Designs. Plus, food enthusiasts will love culinary options such as pierogies from UkrFood or Cuban burritos from Gondo Fusion.

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the thriving and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Spanning five city blocks, the Midtown Farmers Market lies in the heart of Midtown at 20th & K Streets. More detailed information about the Midtown Farmers Market plus a regularly updated market map are available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and X.