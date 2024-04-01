Lights, Camera, Action as Many Local Museums Participate in Photography Month Sacramento

Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in the 6th Annual Photography Month Sacramento happening in April 2024. Photography Month Sacramento is a collaborative, grassroots event led by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center with support by many involved partners that include the City of Sacramento, Inside Publications, Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Office of Phil Serna (District 1), and www.Sacramento365.com.

A sampling of the local museums that are presenting special exhibits and activations as part of Photography Month Sacramento include the following:

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park is offering three guided tours (April 7, 14 & 28) focused on Eadweard Muybridge, a photographer who worked with Leland Stanford on his photographic studies of motion, specifically of horses, and is known for early motion-picture. Attendees will immerse themselves in the intersection of art, history, and technology. To reserve tour space, please visit this link.

is offering three guided tours (April 7, 14 & 28) focused on Eadweard Muybridge, a photographer who worked with Leland Stanford on his photographic studies of motion, specifically of horses, and is known for early motion-picture. Attendees will immerse themselves in the intersection of art, history, and technology. To reserve tour space, please visit this link. Sacramento History Museum is presenting an exhibit titled “Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” that is highlighted bythree dozen locally produced photographs by Kevin Vierra and Michelle Smith plus a visually captivating 30″ X 60″ photograph that welcomes visitors as they enter the R. Burnett Miller Gallery. For more, visit www.SacHistoryMuseum.org.

is presenting an exhibit titled “Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” that is highlighted bythree dozen locally produced photographs by Kevin Vierra and Michelle Smith plus a visually captivating 30″ X 60″ photograph that welcomes visitors as they enter the R. Burnett Miller Gallery. For more, visit www.SacHistoryMuseum.org. SMUD Museum of Science & Curiosity (MOSAC)is displaying a special “Celebration of Student Photography” in the museum lobby that is presented in partnership with the photography department at the California State University Sacramento. For more, visit www.MOSAC.org.

(MOSAC)is displaying a special “Celebration of Student Photography” in the museum lobby that is presented in partnership with the photography department at the California State University Sacramento. For more, visit www.MOSAC.org. Viewpoint Photographic Art Center and Crocker Art Museum is presenting “Life in Motion: Annual Student Juried Show,” a display of photographic work by college and high school students in a special exhibition aligned with Photography Month Sacramento. The exhibition is on view in the Crocker’s Student & Community Gallery from March 28 through May 5, 2024.

For more information about Photography Month Sacramento happening in April 2024, please visit www.photomonthsacramento.org. And for more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and X @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at www.SacMuseums.org. Those interested can also sign up for emails to learn more about Sacramento Area Museums via the website at www.sacmuseums.org.