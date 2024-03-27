DOCO is Hoppin’ with Easter Brunch, Delicious Desserts and More

DOCO (Downtown Commons) invites the community to spend the upcoming holiday enjoying special Easter brunch menus, sweet treats, and more being offered by many of the restaurants, bars and eateries located in the iconic plaza.

A sampling of some of the special offers include:

The 7 th Street Standard*: Recognized as one of Sacramento’s best new restaurants, 7 th Street Standard is offering an Easter brunch menu with mouth-watering offerings such as a Smoked Salmon Scotch Egg, Quiche Lorraine, three choices of Eggs Benedict (classic, with grilled asparagus, or even a crab cake option) plus a Coffee Crumb Cake with caramel sauce for dessert.

Cakes by Jeff the Chef: DOCO's award-winning chef is offering a limited-time Cotton Candy-Licious cheesecake that includes a special prize from Chef Jeff on Easter Sunday only (while supplies last, no pre-orders available).

Echo & Rig: DOCO's premier steakhouse is open for weekend brunch and is serving up a delicious variety of house-made menu items and reimagined classic dishes.

Polanco Cantina: The festive and contemporary restaurant is featuringbreakfast and lunch items on Easter Sunday, including their all new Pozole Rojo.

Revival at the Sawyer: Sacramento's popular rooftop is continuing with their Sober Sunday spirit free menu, plus is offering a "hoppy hour" on Easter Sunday featuring $1 off beers on special.

Sauced BBQ & Spirits: Specializing in delicious barbecue and sides, this popular DOCO restaurant is offering Sauced Party Packs for pick-up on Easter Sunday that include smoked chicken, rack of ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, sweet heat slaw, cornbread and beer or seltzer of choice.

Willow Restaurant & Bar*: Located in The Exchange Sacramento adjacent to DOCO, Willow is offering an Easter brunch complete with fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes made with seasonal fruit compote, Chantilly cream, and maple syrup – a perfect way to spend Easter with family and friends.

The plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying, and completing activities via the online app. As a special DOCO incentive, shoppers will receive triple points on Easter Sunday (March 31). Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries, and retail tenants.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Social Media Tags: #DOCOSacramento, #HelloDOCO

*Member of the DOCO Merchants’ Association